Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron don’t appear to be hitting the snooze button on their rumored romance.

The supermodel, 24, and Bachelorette runner-up, 26, were photographed driving around New York City together on Thursday night, weeks after the pair publicly began spending time together.

In the new photos obtained by PEOPLE, Hadid is at the wheel of a large SUV as a sleeping Cameron sits in the passenger seat. As the duo continued to be snapped by photographers, Cameron woke up while Hadid navigated the vehicle.

Hadid and Cameron were first spotted together in New York City in early August, which came as a surprise to Bachelor Nation.

As Bachelorette audiences recall, Hannah Brown broke things off with final pick Jed Wyatt when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show. Then, on the live After the Final Rose conclusion to the season, Brown asked Cameron out, much to fans’ delight.

A few days later, Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s L.A. lodgings after apparently spending the night together.

But just two days after that, he was spotted for the first time with Hadid in New York City.

Since then, Cameron and the Victoria’s Secret model have gone on a handful of dates. They’ve been photographed out and about with friends and reportedly vacationed in upstate New York recently.

“Tyler lives in N.Y.C. now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE that the two are “both being purposefully coy” about the nature of their relationship.

And while it’s “too soon” to call them an official couple, the source said their dates “are definitely real and Tyler is having a good time.”