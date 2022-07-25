Giannina Gibelli Would Be the 'Happiest Person in the World' If She Got Engaged to Blake Horstmann

There could be wedding bells in Giannina Gibelli's future.

The Love Is Blind alum said she'd be ecstatic if she eventually got engaged to Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann. Gibelli said engagement conversations are had with Horstmann — and he seems to be on the same page.

"I'm definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them," Gibelli told E! News. "I think the feeling's mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush."

She added, "Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I'm good. This is it. This is it for me."

Gibelli and Horstmann met while filming crossover reality TV series All Star Shore. They previously called their onscreen relationship the "worst kept secret" before their rumored romance was confirmed on the Paramount+ series.

As for what makes Horstmann a fitting candidate for marriage, Gibelli explained how her connection with the Bachelor in Paradise alum is different from relationships past.

"He just makes sure that I'm always happy," she said. "If I'm having an off day or I'm stressed out about something, he'll take the time and be like, 'Hey, are you okay? You're not as talkative today.' It's just these sweet little things that he wants to make sure that I'm happy and I'm in a good place."

She added, "Every day it just confirms to me more and more and more that this is my person. I honestly knew very early on, just because of how comfortable and how sweet everything is, but every day it's just like, 'Yep, I'm right. Yep, that makes sense. Yep.'"

Some fans have already speculated that Horstmann and Gibelli are engaged, based on Instagram photos that showed them wearing rings. She denied the rumors. "When we do get engaged, this ring will be way bigger," she said. "That's all I'm saying."

