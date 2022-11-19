Giannina Gibelli Has 'Officially' Moved Into Boyfriend Blake Horstmann's Colorado Home

"Honey, I’m homeeeeee," the Love Is Blind alum wrote in the Instagram caption Saturday alongside a series of photos of the couple from their residence

Published on November 19, 2022 07:58 PM
Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann
Photo: Giannina Milady Gibelli/Instagram

Giannina Gibelli and her boyfriend Blake Horstmann have accomplished a new milestone in their romance.

The Love Is Blind alum posted a carousel of pictures of herself and the former Bachelorette cast member on Saturday, revealing in the Instagram caption that she had moved into Hortsmann's house in Colorado.

"Honey, I'm homeeeeee (officially) 🤍," Gibelli, 29, wrote.

In one photo, Gibelli sits on what appears to be a dining counter top and Horstman, 33, stands close in front of her as the two flash their smiles while being playful with each other. Another picture features a selfie of the couple taking a bubble bath.

Meanwhile, a third photo shows the front yard of Horstmann's house with letters written in the snow that partially read, "Will You Move."

On her Instagram Story, Gibelli quipped, "He (officially) asked me to move in anddddd I immediately took over the closet."

While speaking to E!News in July, Gibelli said she'd be ecstatic if she eventually got engaged to Hortsmann, sharing engagement conversations were had with Hortsmann — and he seemed to be on the same page.

"I'm definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them," Gibelli told the outlet. "I think the feeling's mutual, and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush."

She added, "Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I'm good. This is it. This is it for me."

Gibelli and Horstmann met while filming the crossover reality TV series All Star Shore. They previously called their onscreen relationship the "worst kept secret" before their rumored romance was confirmed on the Paramount+ series.

RELATED VIDEO: Giannina Gibelli Talks About 'Embracing Every Part' of Herself Modeling for Savage x Fenty

As for what makes Horstmann a fitting candidate for marriage, Gibelli explained how her connection with the Bachelor in Paradise alum is different from relationships in the past.

"He just makes sure that I'm always happy," she said at the time. "If I'm having an off day or I'm stressed out about something, he'll take the time and be like, 'Hey, are you okay? You're not as talkative today.' It's just these sweet little things that he wants to make sure that I'm happy and I'm in a good place."

She continued, "Every day it just confirms to me more and more and more that this is my person. I honestly knew very early on, just because of how comfortable and how sweet everything is, but every day it's just like, 'Yep, I'm right. Yep, that makes sense. Yep.'"

