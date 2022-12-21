Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann Celebrate Their First Anniversary with 'Magical' Getaway

"Blake really outdid himself," the Love Is Blind alum wrote of their anniversary celebration, which comes after she "officially" moved into Horstmann's home in Colorado last month

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 08:07 PM
Photo: Giannina Gibelli/Instagram

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann are celebrating their first anniversary as a couple!

On Wednesday, the Love Is Blind alum shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram to mark her latest milestone in her romance with the former Bachelorette star.

In a clip from her TikTok, which was reposted on her Instagram Story, Gibelli, 29, revealed, "For our one year anniversary my boyfriend decided to book a magical little getaway at the hot springs in Buena Vista Colorado and it was probably the most special and magical little spot I've ever seen."

"The cabin was super charming, the hot spring were absolutely delicious and we just hung out all day without any service," she continued. "No phones, no TV, just us hanging out talking about the past year and it was perfect."

The video featured a sneak peek of their stay at the venue including their own private hot spring pool, a wooden cabin, and a bottle of champagne.

A snapshot from her Instagram Story showed a picture of the pair cuddling up to each other inside the accommodation.

"We just hung out in our little cabin and made sushi for dinner 10/10 recommend it, was really fun and the sushi turned out better than we expected," she wrote over the image.

Giannina Gibelli/Instagram

Another image showed Gibelli sitting in the hot tub while flashing her smile away from the camera and gushing over Hortsmann, 33, in the caption.

"Blake really outdid himself, I've always wanted to do the hot springs and our private little spot was even better than the public ones that I usually see," she wrote.

Gibelli also posted a carousel of images on her Instagram page of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship over the past year.

Giannina Gibelli/Instagram

"To the absolute loml [love of my life]: life was leading me to you the entire time and it's undeniably sweeter with you in it. a whole year, who would've thought?! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" she captioned the post.

Echoing the same sentiment, Horstmann also shared a video montage of Gibelli and himself featuring some of their best moments during their first year of being together.

"1 year with my best friend ❤️," he wrote in the Instagram caption. "This last year has been a blurr of belly laughs, smiles that hurt, and adventures that are unforgettable. I love you @gianninagibelli and here is too many many more years to come 😘."

Last month, the Netflix reality star revealed she had moved into Horstmann's house in Colorado.

Alongside pictures of the couple from their residence, Gibelli wrote in caption, "Honey, I'm homeeeeee (officially) 🤍." Gibelli also quipped via her Instagram Story at the time, saying, "He (officially) asked me to move in anddddd I immediately took over the closet."

Gibelli and Horstmann met while filming the crossover reality TV series All Star Shore. They previously called their onscreen relationship the "worst kept secret" before their rumored romance was confirmed on the Paramount+ series.

