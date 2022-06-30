Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann Make Their Romance Instagram Official: 'So Damn Happy'

"My worst kept secret," Giannina Gibelli said of her new relationship with boyfriend Blake Horstmann

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZ6X9bvyWP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D gianninagibelli's profile picture gianninagibelli Verified my worst kept secret ❣️ . . . see why I have been so happy this year on @allstarshoreofficial @paramountplus

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZ6X9bvyWP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D gianninagibelli's profile picture gianninagibelli Verified my worst kept secret ❣️ . . . see why I have been so happy this year on @allstarshoreofficial @paramountplus

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann are officially announcing their new romance to the world!

On Wednesday, the Love Is Blind star, 29, shared a carousel of sweet photos of herself with her new boyfriend and Bachelorette alum on Instagram for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My worst kept secret ❣️," she wrote in the caption. "See why I have been so happy this year on @allstarshoreofficial @paramountplus."

In the snaps, the lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other while spending time together in various locations.

Blake, 33, also posted several images of the pair on his Instagram with the caption, "Happy…Just so damn happy ❤️ @gianninagibelli."

"If you are wondering how the hell this happened 😂 tune into @allstarshoreofficial on @paramountplus starting today," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Giannina then shared Blake's post about their relationship on her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm obsessed w/u."

She also reposted a TikTok video featuring their lives together as a couple, captioning the adorable clip, "When you go on a reality TV show and meet the love of your love." The video was set to the tune "Golden" by Harry Styles.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/gianninagibelli/2871585297391364657/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Credit: gianninagibelli/Instagram

The couple's decision to announce their love affair on social media comes as their new show All Star Shore is premiering on Paramount+ Wednesday.

In January, PEOPLE broke the news that Blake and Giannina were "dating after recently meeting."

"They're taking things slow," an insider said at the time. "But [they] seem really happy together."

Sources later confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple's romance flourished on the set of the new Paramount+ series.

"Blake and Giannina met filming a competition series for Paramount+ that includes reality stars from around the world on shows like The Bachelorette, Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind [and] RuPaul's Drag Race," a source said at the time. "On the series, they will battle it out for a cash prize."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/gianninagibelli/2871585297391364657/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Credit: gianninagibelli/Instagram

Earlier this month, Giannina opened up about her new beau, telling PEOPLE that "he's just such a genuine person."

"He's just a delight to be around that I genuinely wanted to get to know him and to be around his energy, and he felt very comfortable," she shared. "Within the first couple of hours of meeting him, we were already next to each other, like Velcro. We were like sticky tape, all the time."

The reality star also spoke about how fans will get to see their romance unfold on the All Star Shore — and might even "get annoyed" by their PDA.

"I think it's safe to say that we weren't shy about how we felt for each other and how comfortable we were," Giannina said. "During the show, you'll see some people being like, 'Get a room. Can you please figure this out over there? I miss my boyfriend. I miss my husband. You're making me jealous.'"