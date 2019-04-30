Giacomo Gianniotti Shares New Wedding Photo from Lavish Italian Ceremony: 'We are Still Floating'

Giacomo Gianniotti can’t stop smiling.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor, 29, married fiancée Nichole G. in a lavish wedding ceremony on Sunday in Rome.

In a new photo from the nuptials, the newlyweds are seen walking hand-in-hand as they exit the wedding reception with their friends cheering in the background.

“To the bride and groom!” Giacomo captioned the photo on Instagram, written in both English and Italian. “Huge thank you to the incredible team that gave us the most incredible wedding we are forever indebted to you for making this day a dream come true. We are still floating. To all our friends and family who came, we love you and we will never forget you.”

Gianniotti looked sleek in a classic black tuxedo, while his new wife stunned in an off-the-shoulder mermaid gown with lace detail.

The couple said “I do” at Villa Pocci, which sits on a lake and overlooks Castel Gandolfo. Following their ceremony, which began at 4 p.m., the newlyweds and their guests partied the night away until 1 a.m.

During the evening reception, the couple cut a large, multi-tiered white cake in front of multiple large sparklers, which was captured on video by an attendee at the wedding. They also shared a sweet kiss in the clip.

Their nuptials come over a year after the Italian-Canadian actor, who stars as Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the ABC drama, announced that he had popped the question to the makeup artist over the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend.

“She said yes,” he captioned a sweet shot of the couple sharing a kiss on a balcony in Los Angeles, California. “I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you.”

He also shared the sweet words in Italian.