The actor said he's "living out [his] dreams" by starring in the iconic ABC series and reflected on his journey that lead him to the show

Giacomo Gianniotti Is Directing Upcoming Episode of Grey's Anatomy: 'It Is an Honor'

Giacomo Gianniotti is taking his turn behind the camera.

The Grey's Anatomy actor, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the series, recently revealed that he will be directing an upcoming episode of the medical drama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 31-year-old announced his directorial debut by posting a picture of the episode's script on Instagram. The episode, entitled "Sorry Doesn't Always Make It Right," is scheduled to begin shooting on Tuesday.

Gianniotti also reflected on his Grey's Anatomy journey in the caption of his post, sharing that he was in high school when the series first came out and he never thought he would be on the show as one of its castmembers almost a decade later.

"It was 2006. I remember it like yesterday. 17 years young. I was in High School. Grade 11 at Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts in Toronto, Canada," he began the caption. "The boys and I would roll to the Sheppard centre for lunch with our collared polo shirts and lose ties with a pack of dumos triple folded in the sleeve. Id usually grab a slice of pizza from Casa Mana with a brio or maybe a blue jones soda from the news stand if I was feeling fancy."

"The boys and I would play briscola in teams, all with our secret signals. And the girls would watch, chew bubble gum and gossip about the latest steamy hookup on Greys Anatomy. They wouldn't shut up about it..." he recalled. "Graduation was on the horizon and I had high hopes for breaking into Show business... well, just theatre really..."

"If you woulda told me then, that 15 years later i'd be sitting here. In this position, at this age. Living out my dreams, doing what I love every day. I woulda told you, you were nuts 🥜" Gianniotti said. "Time sure does fly when you're having fun. Here's to another 15. Who knows where I'll be standing then."

The actor went on to thank everyone who has helped him along his Grey's journey.

Image zoom Credit: Giacomo Gianniotti Instagram

"Thanks to Julie Wong for a great script, my wise sage of a mentor in @therealdebbieallen and everyone at @greysabc that I love so dearly. You guys are family," he wrote. "Aaaaaaaaaaaaand ACTION! 🎬"

Gianniotti also posted the news to his Instagram Stories, writing that "it is an honor" to be able to direct an episode of the beloved series.

"See you all in a couple weeks," he added.

On Sunday, PEOPLE shared an exclusive sneak peek at the teaser for the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 two-hour crossover event which comes after an extended break for both of the ABC dramas.

The drama picks up right where it left off, with Dr. Andrew DeLuca and his sister, Carina (Stefania Spampinato), following a suspected sex trafficker after two kidnapped teens ended up at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

With Andrew and Carina on the potential kidnapper's tail, the doctors at Grey Sloan and the first responders at Station 19 must work together to catch her. The trailer ends on an even more ominous note, with Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) delivering a warning to Chief of Surgery Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

"Bailey, something's happened," he says as the video comes to a close.