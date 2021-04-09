Giacomo Gianniotti Celebrates Making His Grey's Anatomy Directorial Debut: 'Gratitude'

The star's directorial debut came several episodes after his beloved character, Dr. Andrew DeLuca, died on the operating table

The actor, 31, made his directorial debut on Thursday's episode of the hit ABC medical drama series, titled "Sorry Doesn't Always Make It Right." The episode came just weeks after Gianniotti's character, Dr. Andrew DeLuca, died on the operating table during the series' 17th season.

To celebrate his directorial debut, the star shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday that included photos of him stepping into his new role on the show's set in Los Angeles.

"Yours truly in action. Finally the art I worked so hard on is finally out for the world to enjoy," he began his lengthy caption. "Thanks to everyone at @greysabc for the tremendous trust you put in me. Especially my amazing unicorn mentor @therealdebbieallen your friendship means the world to me."

The Italian-Canadian actor went on to thank numerous colleagues for their roles in creating season 17, episode 11, including cinematographer Steve Fracol, writer Julie Wong, medical team Linda Klein and Michael Metzner, and his cast "who brought their A game every day."

"I love you all, my family. Miss you already 😭," Gianniotti said.

"And lastly thank you to my crew," he added. "My grips, my electrics, my focus pullers, cam ops and dolly pushers. Each and everyone on set worked their ass off to make each day. And you are all in every single frame. We did this together and it was an honor to create along side you all. This has all been a dream I can't stop replaying."

"Gratitude gratitude gratitude," Gianniotti added. "That is all. If you liked what you saw and your a fellow filmmaker or producer. Holler at your boy!"

Gianniotti joined Grey's Anatomy for season 11 back in 2015. Speaking to PEOPLE following his character's tragic death last month, Gianniotti said he had "no regrets" about how DeLuca's story ended.

"I think DeLuca goes off in an amazing way," the actor said. "In the beginning of the season we see him get ahold of his mental illness, he's taking care of himself. He's been listening to his friends and colleagues. He did the work. He's just getting his life together and dealing with his demons. I only wish that we could've seen more of what DeLuca could've done and what he could've accomplished. That's the only thing that is bittersweet for me. It's been a joy to go through those ups and downs with him. I'll dearly miss him."

Gianniotti also told PEOPLE that he hopes DeLuca's death does not mark the end of fans seeing his beloved character.

"There's been a lot of characters that have come and gone throughout the years, but they're always kept alive in various moments, whether it's a dream or a text or a vision," he said. "I think through that we might see DeLuca in another form."