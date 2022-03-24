Gia Giudice Reveals Mom Teresa Giudice Is in the Hospital: 'Pray for a Speedy Recovery'

"Such a trooper, I love you," Gia wrote beside a photo of her mom laying in the hospital bed

Gia Giudice is asking for prayers as her mom Teresa Giudice recovers in the hospital.

The 21-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that Teresa was in the hospital on her Instagram Story Thursday.

Beside a photo of her mom laying in the hospital bed, Gia wrote, "Such a trooper, I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice"

In a statement to PEOPLE, Teresa's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., clarified why the mother of four had been hospitalized.

"Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning," her attorney says. "She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."

Though this procedure was non-cosmetic, Teresa has previously undergone several cosmetic procedures and hasn't been afraid to talk about them.

"I believe it's important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self," she wrote, noting that she "could not be happier with the results."

She continued, "I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self. I encourage anyone who doesn't feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day."

The star reportedly opened up about the procedure at the New Jersey Ultimate Women's Expo at the NJ Convention & Expo Center, explaining she got the "tip" of her nose tweaked and she "was so nervous about getting it," according to The Sun.

But Teresa got some assurance from her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas. "I asked Louie, I'm, like, 'Babe, should I get my nose done?' And he's like, 'Is it going to make you feel better?' And I said, 'Yes.' So he said, 'Do it,'" she said, per the outlet.

"He does not have to prove himself to no one," Teresa said during the dramatic episode. "He's my boyfriend and I'm gonna stick up for him."

Gia was among those who have questioned Ruelas, telling her mom in an earlier episode, "Honestly, I feel like it's just still step-by-step ... I also didn't think it would move this fast at all."

During a confessional, Gia added, "Do I think my mom might be moving too fast? Yeah. Any relationship you're gonna be in the honeymoon stage for the beginning. It's very easy to only see the good when you're in la la land."