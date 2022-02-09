RHONJ's Gia Giudice Confronts Uncle Joe Gorga During Explosive Argument: Don't 'Talk Down to Me'

"I'm done with you being disrespectful," Gia Giudice said to Joe Gorga on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Tuesday's episode picked up with the fight between Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs at Teresa's pool party. Jennifer, 44, eventually left the gathering with her husband, Bill Aydin, after Margaret, 54, confronted her about his past affair.

Following the Aydins' exit, Teresa's brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, asked what happened. After Gia explained that they left because "people say things they shouldn't say," Joe brought up how he was offended by Jennifer previously calling him a "crook" on social media. Because of that, a major fight between Gia and Joe emerged as she brought up previous comments he made about her dad, Joe Giudice.

"It's a whole thing though. People get hurt and people get offended by things that other people say," the 21-year-old said. "But this is why people shouldn't open their mouth in the first place. Just like dad didn't deserve it either."

Joe then opened the floor for Gia to raise her issues with him, which led her to say: "I'm done with you being disrespectful."

"I am not disrespectful," said Joe as Gia responded, "You're not gonna talk down to me, either."

Joe took issue with how Gia was speaking to him, saying he'd "never allow" for his daughter to address their aunt or uncle in that way. Added Joe, "Where were you raised?"

As Joe stood up from his seat, he called Gia's behavior "horrendous." Before walking off, Joe said: "I loved you since the minute I saw you."

"I haven't seen you in six months," added Gia. "I don't even know what you're doing right now."

Gia Giudice Teresa Giudice Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Joe then informed his wife, Melissa Gorga, that he was leaving the party. When Gia explained what happened to Melissa, her aunt accused her of laughing off the situation and advised her to apologize to him.

"I'm not laughing it off. Don't get me aggravated now," Gia replied.

"Look at me. He loves you like he loves [our daughter] Antonia," Melissa said. "He understands that your dad comes first, but he doesn't understand. You know what I'm saying? He dies for you."

Gia then chose to go find him and talk things through. Teresa and Melissa, in turn, followed closely behind to make sure nothing else went wrong.

Outside of the party, Teresa's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, caught up to Joe to speak with him separately. Joe said of Gia: "She looks at me like I'm the devil. Their father was the devil, not me!"

As Gia approached him, Joe immediately questioned whether she was going to "disrespect" him again.

"Here's my problem. I've been dealing with this for 20 years," he said. "I don't want to feel like I'm this devil of a man for doing what? I stuck up for my sister. I stuck up for my parents."

Gia chimed in, "Don't bring up my Nana, same with your parents. Why would you ever want to say that about them?"

"Because it's true, sorry," added Joe.

"It's not," Gia said before walking off. "That's when I walk away."

Upon returning with Melissa's encouragement, Joe explained his issue with their intense spat. "You, at 21 years old, should be like, 'Yes, I understand,' because you know what? That happened to my sister, but that happened to the [family]," he said.

While Gia understood Joe's sentiment and acknowledged that he had "every right" to take issue with her father for putting Teresa in jail, she argued: "You don't think he's mad at himself? He lives with it every day. He's not even in this country."

"But it comes to a point where the bashing is just too much," she added. "This is also me defending my sisters, too, because they've been through enough. The jail thing happened five years ago. Let it go under the bridge."

Concluding her point, Gia said: "I just want, moving forward, for it to just be, like, done. Like, I never want to not see you for six months. That's insane."

Joe, in turn, agreed to squash the situation and told Gia that he loved her. The pair then hugged it out.

In a confessional, Gia said she's "going to try to move on" from the pair's blowout argument.

"But it's not just a deep wound with me," she continued. "It's a deep wound with my sisters, too. But hopefully, this is the next baby step in the right direction."