Gia Giudice Claims Aunt Melissa Gorga 'Blocked' Her on Social Media amid Feud with Her Mom Teresa

Gia Giudice is claiming that she was "blocked" on social media by her aunt, Melissa Gorga, amid their ongoing family drama.

On the latest episode of her mother Teresa Giudice's podcast Namaste B$tches, the 22-year-old reality star revealed that she is unable to view Melissa's Instagram page on three separate accounts.

"She blocked me on my public account, my private account and my clothing line account," Gia alleged of her aunt.

"It was just weird," she explained. "One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, 'I'm blocked on everything,' so I'm blocked from everything from her."

Gia said she discovered that she had been blocked by Melissa, 44, after her uncle Joe Gorga posted a video with her dad Joe Giudice during a run-in in the Bahamas, where the Giudice patriarch currently lives.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In the comment section of the February video, Gia was critical of her uncle's post at the time, writing, "This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and we're able to have somebody take a video of the interaction."

"Meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father," she added. "You are such an opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post."

As of Wednesday, PEOPLE can confirm that Melissa and Gia do not follow each other on Instagram. Gia also does not follow Joe, though her uncle currently follows her on the platform.

In response to Gia's claims about being blocked on social media, a rep for Melissa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

However, a source close to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast tells PEOPLE: "Gia actually unfollowed Melissa first after writing her critical comment when they ran into her father in the Bahamas. Gia made it clear she doesn't want a relationship with her aunt and uncle; Melissa and Joe are just trying to protect themselves from the negativity."

In March, Gia confessed on an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that she thinks Melissa and Joe, 43, are responsible for the separation she feels with her cousins.

"My cousins are growing up so fast, so every time I see them it just reminds me that I'm not able to be there for them as much as I would want to," Gia said in a confessional after seeing the Gorga kids at Dolores Catania's annual charity baseball game.

"It almost feels like my Zio Joe and Zia Melissa are trying to put a wedge between us and that's definitely a feeling that doesn't sit well with me," she added.

Melissa and Joe share three children together: daughter Antonia, 17, and sons Joey, 12, and Gino, 15. Meanwhile, Teresa has four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice. In addition to Gia, she also shares Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13.

Teresa, 50, and Melissa have not been on speaking terms in months. Their family argument accelerated in the public eye when Melissa and Joe Gorga did not attend Teresa's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas in August 2022.

Two sources told PEOPLE Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Louie's actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The drama has also been unfolding on the latest season of RHONJ, with Melissa and Teresa recently getting into it after Teresa suggested that Melissa's daughter, Antonia, was to blame for the family friction.

The latest episode featured Louie getting caught on camera purposely excluding Melissa and Joe from a celebratory pre-wedding dinner. After listing off nearly all of their mutual friends and their dates, Louie told Teresa via phone, "Except Melissa and Joe, I'm not inviting them."

Teresa fumbled with her phone and quickly took him off speakerphone before telling him: "You know the camera's on, we're filming, right?"

"Oh s--t… okay," Louie responded.

In an attempt to mend the slip-up, Teresa told him, "You have to invite them. You can't just invite some and not the others."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.