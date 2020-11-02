The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her boyfriend channeled real-life crime duo Clyde Champion Barrow and Bonnie Parker

Gia Giudice has found the Clyde to her Bonnie.

To celebrate Halloween this year, the eldest daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars (and exes) Teresa and Joe Giudice dressed up in a couple's costume with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

For the Oct. 31 holiday weekend, Gia and Carmichael decided to channel infamous criminal duo Clyde Champion Barrow and Bonnie Parker — a real-life pair who became infamous for their string of bank robberies and other felonies before their death on May 23, 1934 after they were ambushed and cornered by police in Louisiana.

"He’s the Clyde to my Bonnie" the 19-year-old captioned two photos of the pair posted to Instagram on Sunday.

In the snaps, Gia wore a plaid miniskirt and matching scarf, which she paired with a black, cropped long-sleeved top, high-thigh tights, a black purse and black beret. As for Carmichael, he sported a white dress shirt along with black pants, suspenders, a bow tie and fedora while holding a cigar in one hand. The pair both accessorized their looks with cash sticking out of their clothing.

Dressing up as Bonnie Parker wasn't the only costume that Gia wore for Halloween. Likely revisiting one of her childhood interests, Gia dressed up as one of the Bratz dolls — wearing a white tube top and black face mask both with the Bratz logo, a pink mini skirt and matching purse and heart choker.

"Living in a bratz world" she wrote alongside the images.

She also twinned with a friend in near-identical tube tops, mini skirts and matching hairstyles.

Gia and Carmichael's couple's costume comes three months after she made their romance Instagram official at the end of July.

Sharing a photo of Carmichael with his arms wrapped around Gia, she captioned the smiling shot: "summer nights w u☺️."

Image zoom Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael | Credit: Gia Giudice/ Instagram

The teen has since shared multiple pictures of them together on social media from their trip together to Los Angeles.

Along with revealing her relationship, Gia also disclosed another personal bit of news with fans over the summer: her decision to get plastic surgery on her nose, a feature that she said she has been insecure with for some time.

Sharing a photo of herself with mom Teresa, Gia wrote on Instagram in July: "yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen."

"[T]hank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it😍" she continued. "I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!"