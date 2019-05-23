Gia and Milania Giudice Wish Dad Joe a Happy Birthday Amid His Ongoing Deportation Battle

Gia and Milania Giudice are honoring their dad Joe Giudice on his birthday as he awaits the fate of his ongoing deportation battle and remains in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Happy Birthday to the guy who teaches me everyday [sic] to keep going and never stop fighting! You inspire me everyday [sic],” Gia, 18, wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet throwback photo of herself in Joe’s arms.

“Love you so much, keep smiling see you soon ❤️❤️,” Joe, 47, and wife Teresa Giudice‘s eldest daughter added.

For Milania’s tribute, she shared a slideshow of photos, which also included a throwback photo of herself and her dad as well as a family photo, featuring mom Teresa and her sisters Gia, Gabriella, 15, and Audriana, 10.

“Happy Birthday to my world, my buddy, and my best friend! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face and doing everything for me! I don’t know what I would do without you! I love you forever and always buddy! 💓🎉” Milania, 14, captioned the post.

She also shared a photo of Joe on her Instagram Stories from, what appears to be a beach vacation, writing “Happy Birthday!! Love u buddy!”

Teresa has not yet wished Joe a happy birthday on Instagram, but has instead shared a plethora of photos from her own birthday celebration.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star turned 47 on May 18, but continued the celebration last night.

“Thank you to my two dear friends for my beautiful birthday cake! Had a great time celebrating with you two!” Teresa captioned a photo of herself smiling in front of a white cake adorned with the Chanel logo.

The reality star also shared videos and photos from her birthday on her Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, Joe was granted permission to continue living in America for the time being, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

“The petitioner’s motion for a stay of removal is granted. The requirements for granting a stay have been satisfied. … The temporary stay of removal previously granted is vacated as no longer necessary,” the documents state. “Petitioner’s unopposed motions to seal Exhibit C to the Moseley Declaration and to amend/correct his stay motion are granted.”

“We are grateful that the Court has granted the stay,” Joe’s attorney tells PEOPLE. “Joe looks forward to continuing this fight to the very end. There is nothing more important to him than returning home to his wife and kids.”

The positive news comes weeks after Joe’s deportation was temporarily delayed.

At the end of April, Teresa‘s husband was granted a temporary delay in his order to be deported, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

“This order is issued in accordance with the Standing Order of the Court dated August 8, 2015,” the documents state. “The foregoing motion is temporarily granted; removal is stayed until such time as the Court can consider the motion for stay of removal.”

Joe and Teresa were indicted in 2013 when they were accused of hiding their fortune in a bankruptcy filing. Joe was also accused of failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008.

RELATED: Why Is Joe Giudice Being Deported to Italy? ‘I Consider Myself an American,’ He Said

Teresa was released from federal prison in 2015 after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for fraud. Joe was released after he completed a 41-month prison sentence in March for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Since he was released from prison in March, Joe has been awaiting his fate at a facility in western Pennsylvania that houses immigration detainees. Even though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship , and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

His family has been publicly pleading with President Donald Trump to pardon Joe and spare him deportation back to Italy.

The president, though, has yet to discuss Giudice’s case and the White House press team did not respond to a previous request for comment. However, according to a source familiar with the administration’s thinking, the pardon request is not on their radar.

“This has not reached the White House,” the source, who notes that publicity alone does not carry a pardon request to Trump’s desk, said in early May.