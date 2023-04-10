'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU

Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock is saying "I do" all over again — but this time, her wedding isn't in a hospital unit.

The actress and her husband, Jack Wallace, celebrated 10 years of marriage on April 8 with an intimate vow renewal ceremony at the The Oaks Lakeside in Encino, Calif.

The brunch-time affair was a happy "do-over" for the couple, whose first wedding in 2013 took place in a New Jersey intensive care unit after Pinnock's mother Joan suffered a stroke the night before the nuptials.

"It was so emotional," recalls Pinnock, 34.

After her mother was rushed to the ER, doctors assured the actress that Joan was stable and on the road to recovery. "It was so amazing that she was alive, that she was well, that she was going to be better," says Pinnock. "I knew that we had a long road ahead, medically."

At that point, Pinnock and Wallace had to make a decision about their nearly 400-guest wedding, which was just hours away.

"I'm so grateful that I'm married to the man that I'm married to, because even in just awful situations and stressful situations, he's always been calm," she says. "He's just always been steady. Jack was like, 'You know what? We're going to do the wedding here.' And I was like, 'In the ICU?' He was like, 'It's fine. We're just going to pivot.' So I was like, 'Okay.'"

Pinnock put on her dress and the couple exchanged vows at her mother's bedside. "My mom was alert. She was present. I'm telling you Shonda Rhimes couldn't even write this. It was giving full series finale, Grey's Anatomy," she says.

After their hospital nuptials, they met their 350 guests at the Christ Church in Montclair, where they exchanged vows again and then celebrated with everyone at The Castle at Skylands Manor — all in honor of her mother.

"I don't think one person ate at the wedding," she recalled. "We were just dancing and drinking … Just celebrating that my mom was alive, our nuptials. And that, honestly, for me, that original wedding just showed me that these were the biggest hardships of the beginning of our marriage."

On Saturday, as Joan walked Pinnock down the aisle to "Is This Love" by Bob Marley — one of her late father's favorite musicians — the actress reflected on the special occasion.

"It feels like in these ten years, all of our dreams have come true," Pinnock said. "My mom is alive and well."

Ahead of their milestone 10-year anniversary, Pinnock and her husband knew they wanted to mark the special occasion.

"We're trying to find ways, in this vow renewal, to do-over," she said. "It won't be as extravagant as the last one. But we wanted it to feel intimate. We wanted it to be not only the celebration of my mom's life, but also of all the hardships that we've gone through in the past three years with the pandemic."

She added: "And I'm like, 'If we can get through this, we truly can get through anything.' And so it has been my greatest honor, being married to my husband, to have his family. Our families, they love each other. This man is the bomb. He has been my greatest supporter."

At the vow renewal, which was planned by Cory LaNora, the bride wore a La Curve by Beccar gown purchased at Della Curva, a size inclusive dress shop in Los Angeles. She paired the look with a purse and sunglasses designed by Brandon Blackwood.

"We wanted this vowel renewal, to feel like us, and all of the places that we either lived or experienced or that we're obsessed with," she explains.

Pinnock's Ghosts cast mates including Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco and Utkarsh Ambudkar attended the celebration.

Jamaican ackee and saltfish, plus eggs, bacon, sausage and vegan frittatas were served while Brown Estate, a Black owned winery in Napa, provided House of Brown wine for the event. Dessert and party favors were by Susie Cakes, Luella's Popcorn and Alberts Petite Sweets.

"We're excited," Pinnock said before the big day. "This is the do-over that I think that we deserve. I love this man so much and I'm so excited to be celebrating with our friends and family. It's going to be amazing."