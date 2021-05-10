Ghost Brothers' Dalen Spratt Marries Former Miss Michigan USA Stacey Nicole Lee: 'Purely Magical'

Spratt, 35, wed former Miss Michigan USA Stacey Nicole Lee at the Ashton Gardens in Atlanta on April 21, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was purely magical," the couple tells PEOPLE of their special day. "The ceremony was in a small chapel with large windows, greenery and candles everywhere. The room was filled with the love and support of our closest family and friends."

"The chapel was filled with live string music followed by an operatic rendition of the Lord's Prayer," the pair adds, noting that they exchanged traditional vows.

dalen spratt Credit: Will Sterling – Sterling Pics

dalen spratt Credit: Will Sterling – Sterling Pics

dalen spratt Credit: Will Sterling – Sterling Pics

The ceremony was attended by 92 of the couple's loved ones, including former NFL player Willie Colon, actor Anthony Dalton, restaurateur Pinky Cole and Spratt's fellow Ghost Brothers costars Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey.

Spratt sported a tuxedo from his line, Loren Spratt, while Lee's lace bridal gown — featuring crystals and pearls — came from Eve of Milady. During the reception, the Haute Behavior owner wore a dress by Andrea Pitter's Pantora Bridal.

dalen spratt Credit: Will Sterling – Sterling Pics

dalen spratt Credit: Will Sterling – Sterling Pics

dalen spratt Credit: Will Sterling – Sterling Pics

dalen spratt Credit: Will Sterling – Sterling Pics

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The reception felt like a fairy tale with us having our first dance on a large cloud of smoke. The drinks were flowing, people were dancing and [having] a funky good time. Then everyone got to experience a nice end of night snack from our on-site food truck, sponsored by Slutty Vegan," they share.

In addition to the food truck, guests were treated to a premium open bar. They filled up on appetizers, such as bacon-wrapped shrimp and bruschetta, as well as enjoyed larger offerings, including a signature salad and grilled petite filet. For dessert, there was a strawberry and red velvet wedding cake in addition to strawberry cheesecake.

Those in attendance — 75 percent of which were fully vaccinated — complied with COVID-19 safety regulations. All guests underwent testing for the virus two days before the wedding and submitted their negative results through an online platform that the couple created. There was also an on-site nurse that provided COVID-19 testing a day before the ceremony.

dalen spratt Credit: Will Sterling – Sterling Pics

dalen spratt Credit: Will Sterling – Sterling Pics

Since saying "I do," the Fright Club star and Harlem Hops owner Lee say being married "feels amazing. For some reason once you say those vows, everything immediately feels official."

"Kind of like when you first sit on a roller coaster and they lock the safety harness right before takeoff — you know you're about to be in for the ride of your life," they continue. "Nothing but pure excitement and butterflies."

dalen spratt Credit: Will Sterling – Sterling Pics

Next up for the pair, Spratt and Lee — who will be featured on an upcoming episode of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress — will be taking a quick trip to Aruba before enjoying their official honeymoon next year in Bora Bora.

As for what they're most excited about in their future together?

"Experiencing all things life has to offer with my best friend," says the happy couple, who adds, "while growing our family, of course!"