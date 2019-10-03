Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans Buys $310K Worth of Ghostbusters Memorabilia: 'I'm a Diehard Fan'

Image zoom

Zak Bagans is getting an early start on some Halloween shopping — and this year, he’s going all out.

On Thursday, the Ghost Adventures star spoke to PEOPLE about his reasons for purchasing over $310,000 worth of memorabilia from the Ghostbusters franchise, as TMZ first reported.

“I’m a DIE-HARD Ghostbusters fan and being able to actually own the screen-used Hero Ghost Trap prop, used for all the close-up and special effects scenes in both Ghostbusters films, is like a dream come true,” Bagans, 42, told PEOPLE. “I grew up watching Ghostbusters and wanted to be one… look at what I’m doing now!”

“Except instead of Slimer I’m hunting real Ghosts and Demons!,” the Travel Channel host joked, adding that he was a “huge fan” of Ghostbusters star Harold Ramis, who died in 2014 at age 69.

“[I] was sad when he passed away, but I think he would think it’s very cool to have his whole costume on display at my Haunted Museum next to the Ghost Trap for paranormal fans to appreciate!” Bagans said. “This is where all of this stuff belongs.”

Bagans is the creator and host of Ghost Adventures, which premiered in 2008 and followers several ghost hunters as they investigate locations that are supposed to be haunted.

This year’s Halloween special, Ghost Adventures: Curse of the Harrisville Farmhouse, will follow the ghost hunters as they venture into the real-life home that inspired the iconic Conjuring films.

The ghost hunters will enter with cameras, being the the first to do so in 15 years. The episode will also feature an interview with Andrea Perron, who lived in the home many years ago. The couple that recently purchased the home have experienced unusual activity inside as well.

Ghost Adventures: Curse of the Harrisville Farmhouse will air on Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.