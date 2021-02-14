Grey's Anatomy & Station 19 First Look: Watch the Ominous Midseason Premiere Trailer
"Bailey, something's happened," Dr. Richard Webber warns in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 are finally almost back after an extended break — and the new trailer teases an exciting midseason premiere for both shows.
PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at the teaser for the two-hour crossover event airing on March 11. The drama picks up where it left off, with Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and his sister Carina (Stefania Spampinato) following a suspected sex trafficker after two kidnapped teens ended up at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
With Andrew and Carina on the potential kidnapper's tail, the doctors at Grey Sloan and the first responders at Station 19 must work together to catch her.
"Some animal kidnapped them and locked them up in his house," one of the teens' mom says in the clip.
"Karina and Andrew DeLuca, they have eyes on one of the kidnappers," fire captain Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) then tells her team.
"I need you to come find us now because we're following her," a harried Andrew tells firefighter and former resident Ben Warren (Jason Winston George), who advises him, "Do not approach."
Maya then adds, "These people could be really dangerous."
The trailer ends on an even more ominous note, with Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) delivering a warning to Chief of Surgery Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).
"Bailey, something's happened," he says as the video comes to a close.
RELATED VIDEO: Chandra Wilson Says She Will Continue to Star on Grey's Anatomy 'Until the Wheels Come Off'
The new clip only briefly shows Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who took a turn for the worse after experiencing hallucinations in past episodes due to COVID-19 complications — including her reunions with late husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and former Grey Sloan intern George O'Malley (T.R. Knight).
Dempsey will return twice more in the second half of Grey's season 17, showrunner Krista Vernoff previously confirmed to Variety. "You will see McDreamy again in the back half of the season," she teased in December.
Derek, Meredith's late husband, died in a tragic car crash in the series' season 11. However, he re-emerged in this season's premiere in November, appearing during one of Meredith's dreams while she battled a severe case of COVID-19.
Following that appearance, Vernoff told the Los Angeles Times that Dempsey's character would return three more times. So far, he has only appeared in Meredith's vivid dreams once more, meaning two additional Derek sightings are in fans' futures.
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 will return March 11 on ABC.
