Mayim Bialik, Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov will reunite on Call Me Kat next month

Get a First Look at the Blossom Reunion in the Season 2 Premiere of Call Me Kat

The Blossom crew is back together.

The stars of the 1990s sitcom, Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov, are reuniting with Mayim Bialik on the season 2 premiere of her show, Call Me Kat — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at their reunion.

Blossom aired on NBC from 1990 through 1995, starring Bialik, 45, as Blossom Russo, a teenager living with her dad and two older brothers, Joey (Lawrence) and Anthony (Stoyanov). Von Oÿ played Six Dorothy Lemeure, Blossom's best friend.

On the Call Me Kat premiere, airing Jan. 9 on Fox, Lawrence, 45, von Oÿ, 44, and Stoyanov, 54, visit Louisville for a celebrity golf tournament and make a stop by the cat café that Kat (Bialik) runs.

In the first-look images, Kat poses with her former costars, introduces them to her new colleagues at the café and, of course, dons the Blossom hat that made her old character so iconic.

"We essentially grew up together so it was really sweet to introduce them to all my new friends here at Call Me Kat and to get to have them around to see the life that I have now," Bialik said in a statement to PEOPLE of Lawrence, von Oÿ and Stoyanov.

"It was really special to start off the season having Joey, Jenna and Michael on set and to see the magic come alive again all these years later," added showrunner Alissa Neubauer.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the reunion, Lawrence explains how the get-together came to be.

"Mayim gave me a call and said 'Joey we're doing a pseudo Blossom-type reunion. Would you be into it? Could you help me out?" he says.

Stoyanov adds that the magic between the foursome was never lost, even more than 30 years after Blossom first premiered.

"We're all adults now and a lot of years have gone by but it's the same in the sense of that chemistry is just still there," he says.

"The second we all see each other it's as if we've never left," von Oÿ notes.