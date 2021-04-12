"The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process," BET wrote in a statement

Gerren Taylor, Star of BET's Baldwin Hills, Dead at 30: 'You Will Be Missed'

Gerren Taylor, who starred on BET's Baldwin Hills, has died. She was 30.

Taylor died on Sunday, PEOPLE confirms. No details were immediately available about her cause of death.

"The entire BET family mourns the passing of one of our own, Ms. Ashley Gerren Taylor, beloved star of BET's Baldwin Hills," BET wrote in a statement. "The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process. BET's thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley's friends and family during this time."

Ray Cunningham, who has appeared on BET's College Hill and Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, mourned her death on social media.

"Just got the worst news ever and I'm still not processing it fully," he wrote on Sunday alongside a video of the pair. "I've known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill ❤️ I was sneaking her into parties with me."

"You will be missed. BET fam 🙏🏾❤️ Rest well love," he added, going on to write in a separate tribute, "We love u Gerren 💔🙏🏾 Together today for unfortunate circumstances but my @BET family is forever."

Baldwin Hills' Garnette, who appeared on the first season, also shared a tribute to her late friend.

"Completely devastated that the baby of our crew has left to be with the angels," Garnette wrote on her Instagram Story. "Please join me in praying for her daughter, parents, family and friends. Garren, you will be missed."

According to Essence, Taylor was a mother to a 7-year-old daughter.

In another post, fellow Baldwin Hills alum Moriah Johnson — son of former NBA player Marques Johnson — called Taylor a "beautiful and confident soul."

"Still can't believe it.. Feels like I've lost a piece of my childhood. It's difficult to comprehend the brevity of life at times, and so we must live and love as best we can while we can," Johnson wrote. "Sending my love and prayers to the Taylor family and all affected by this untimely loss. Such a beautiful and confident soul. Enjoy your rest."

"Rest easy sis," Olympian Carol Rodriguez wrote in another social media tribute alongside a series of photos of Taylor.

In her own post, model Nia Riley remembered Taylor as "the most solid friend ever."

"My beautiful supermodel angel!" she wrote. "12 years ago you entered my life being nothing but one of my most solid friends ever!! I'm so heartbroken! I'll never get over this, I don't understand. I love you, I'm going to miss you even more! 💔🙏🏽🕊🥺 Pray for @mstaylorxo family please! Love you all!"

Baldwin Hills, which aired from 2007-09, was a reality series starring a group of wealthy Black teenagers from the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The show was often compared to MTV's Laguna Beach, which premiered in 2004.

Additionally, Taylor, who also worked as a model, was featured in America the Beautiful, a 2007 documentary about self-image and beauty standards.

Friends of the late reality star are also mourning her death in the comments section of her last Instagram post, which was shared on March 29.