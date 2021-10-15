George Takei Says William Shatner Is 'Not the Fittest Specimen' for Space Travel: 'A Guinea Pig'

"He's boldly going where other people have gone before," George Takei remarked of his former Star Trek costar William Shatner's historic trip to the edge of space

George Takei's feud with his former Star Trek costar William Shatner appears to be going strong more than 50 years later.

The actor, 84, didn't pull punches when he commented on Shatner, 90, becoming the oldest person to travel to space during Wednesday's roundtrip with Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin to the edge of space.

"He's boldly going where other people have gone before," Takei told Page Six on Wednesday. "He's a guinea pig, 90 years old and it's important to find out what happens."

STAR TREK, James Doohan, DeForest Kelley, Walter Koenig, Majel Barrett, William Shatner, Nichelle Ni Credit: Everett Collection

"So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he'll be a good specimen to study. Although he's not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he'll be a specimen that's unfit!" he added.

Shatner successfully completed the voyage aboard the Shepard rocket for the NS-18 mission on Wednesday, sharing an emotional testimonial upon his arrival back to Earth.

"I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it. It's so, so much larger than me," Shatner said. "It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the rudeness of life and death."

Shatner and Takei have kept up a purported feud over the decades, after they've both opened up about butting heads with each other on the set of Star Trek, which first premiered in 1966. But Takei has claimed that there's no real feud between them.

"It's not tension, it's all coming from Bill," he told The New York Times Magazine in 2015. "Whenever he needs a little publicity for a project, he pumps up the so-called controversy between us."