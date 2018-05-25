George Takei Responds to Accuser Admitting He Doesn’t Remember What Happened: 'I Wish Him Peace'

A new investigative article raises questions about an allegation that Star Trek actor George Takei groped a man in the 1980s.

In November 2017, former male model Scott R. Bruton accused Takei, now 81, of sexually assaulting him in 1981.

Bruton alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that while in the actor’s Los Angeles condo after a night out, he “must have passed out” and woke up to Takei allegedly “groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off.”

But an Observer journalist spoke to Brunton again and interviewed various experts, concluding that there were inconsistencies in his story. Brunton himself told the outlet he did not remember if Takei touched his genitals and considered what transpired “an unwanted situation” rather than an attack.

George Takei Noam Galai/WireImage

“I just want him to apologize for taking advantage of our friendship,” he said.

Takei — who denied any wrongdoing at the time — tweeted the article Friday.

“As many of you know, this has been a very difficult period for myself and my husband Brad as we have dealt with the impact of these accusations, but we are happy to see that this nightmare is finally drawing to a close,” he wrote. “As I stated before, I do not remember Mr. Brunton or any of the events he described from forty years ago, but I do understand that this was part of a very important national conversation that we as a society must have, painful as it might be.”

He added: “It is in that spirit that I want folks to know, despite what he has put us through, I do not bear Mr. Brunton any ill will, and I wish him peace. Brad and I are especially grateful for the many fans who stood by me throughout this ordeal. Your support kept us going, and we are so immensely thankful for you.”