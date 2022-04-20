George Hosato Takei was born on April 20, 1937 in Los Angeles, California. When he was just 5 years old, the star and his family were forced at gunpoint from their home and sent to live in an internment camp during World War II for nearly four years.

In this photo, provided to PEOPLE in 2015, George is pictured lower right with (from left) baby sister Nancy, parents Emily and Norman and younger brother Henry, in L.A. in 1941.