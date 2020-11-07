TV anchors have been working around the clock while awaiting for the results of the 2020 presidential election to come in

George Stephanopoulos Says He Has Only Slept for 14 Hours Since Election Day

George Stephanopoulos hasn’t had much time to sleep this week.

During a virtual appearance on Friday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the ABC news anchor, 59, revealed that he had only gotten 14 hours of sleep since Election Day.

“I figured it out just now,” he said, while the country was still eagerly awaiting the results of the election, which came in on Saturday when the Associated Press projected that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

“Should you be on with only 14 hours sleep in 4 days?” asked Kimmel as Stephanopoulos replied, “Yeah, it’s kind of broadcasting under the influence, isn’t it?”

Stephanopoulos went on to reveal that due to his busy schedule, he’s also barely had time to shower. "I go home. I run home. I try once a day,” he said. “It’s been a long time since morning. I left the house at 5 this morning, it’s now 7:30 our time, I haven’t been home since then.”

Of course, Stephanopoulos isn’t the only anchor who’s been dealing with longer work hours as of late.

Andy Cohen shared a sweet series of videos on his Instagram Story Friday, as he commented on how he thought his close friend Anderson Cooper was doing. “My friend has been on TV for four days straight,” he said, while standing in front of a television showing Cooper on CNN.

“He’s holding up very well. He’s alert, he’s calm, he’s got his wits about him. I mean his eyes could just close right now and he could drift off, he seems alert though,” Cohen added, quipping, “He’s blinking a lot. I’m a little worried about that.”

Poking fun at her “glamorous” schedule earlier this week, CBS anchor Gayle King shared that her “marathon hours” at work meant she had to wear the same outfit to work “two days in a row.”

“HEEE yellow dress aka Elex nite dress! Made it on the set after 5 day fast- marathon hours means no time to go home to change so said dress became pajamas as I slept 45 min on couch in green room,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in the outlet.