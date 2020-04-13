George Stephanopoulos Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19 as Wife Ali Wentworth Is on the Mend

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage

George Stephanopoulos has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as his wife, Ali Wentworth, recovers from contracting the illness earlier this month.

On Monday, the news anchor, 59, revealed on Good Morning America that he has tested positive for the virus, though he isn’t experiencing any of the classic symptoms.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” Stephanopoulos said. “I’m feeling great.”

Stephanopoulos continued to tell co-anchors Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts that it was “no surprise” that he contracted the virus since he was in close quarters with his wife — who opened up about struggling with COVID-19 in an April 1 Instagram post — caring for her as they self-quarantine in their New York home.

He said he took the test, however, “fully expecting it to be negative” since he didn’t feel any obvious symptoms.

“There was one night, several weeks ago, when I went to bed early with some lower back pain and I thought it was from a hard workout that day, and it cleared up the next morning,” he explained. “Then several days after that I had one day when I had a diminished sense of smell, but that was it for my symptoms over the last several weeks.”

The news anchor — who shares two daughters with Wentworth — Elliott Anastasia, 17, and Harper Andrea, 14 — also revealed that his wife is feeling a lot better now.

Earlier this month, Stephanopoulos spoke on GMA about Wentworth’s initial diagnosis, updating viewers about how his family was handling her sickness and shared a video from his wife describing her experience with the virus.

“It goes for her in cycles. Nights can be pretty rough,” he said at the time.

“When I woke up this morning around 3, 3:30, she was doing okay,” he added. “Last night, her fever was actually down a little bit … which is good. And like so many people, … she is checking her oxygen every few hours or so. We talked to the doctor about that. There are these little monitors that you can stick your finger in and tell how much oxygen your lungs are getting and, so far, that’s the most important thing for her.”

The journalist mentioned that he was “feeling fine” at the time and hadn’t exhibited any symptoms while taking care of his wife, who was quarantined in the couple’s bedroom.

Stephanopoulos was the only one in the household who entered the room to care for her, bringing Wentworth food and checking her temperature and oxygen levels. He told viewers that he always makes sure to wipe down anything he touched and wore gloves when he went in the room.

“Usually she [Wentworth] takes care of us 24 hours a day and now we’re doing our best to take care of her,” he said.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.