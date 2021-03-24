George Segal, The Goldbergs Actor and Oscar Nominee, Dies of Complications from Surgery at 87

Oscar-nominated actor George Segal has died of complications from a bypass surgery. He was 87.

His wife, Sonia Segal, confirmed the news Tuesday in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," she said.

Segal's acting credits span decades, beginning in the 1960s. He is best known for his roles in films including Ship of Fools, Where's Poppa?, Blume in Love, For the Boys, King Rat and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? — the performance that earned him an Oscar nod.

He also made numerous guest appearances over the years on several television shows, including Entourage, Boston Legal, Private Practice and Pushing Daisies.

On the big screen, Segal appeared in supporting roles as Jake Gyllenhaal's father in Love & Other Drugs and Christopher Plummer's doctor and friend in Elsa & Fred.

He also won two Golden Globe Awards — one for his performance in the romantic comedy A Touch of Class and another for his well-known role as magazine publisher Jack Gallo on the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me!

Most recently, Segal played the role of Albert "Pops" Solomon in ABC's 1980s-set comedy series The Goldbergs for the past eight years.

The last episode that he filmed before he died will air on April 7, and the series is expected to pay tribute to the late actor on air, according to Deadline.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the cast and crew of the show said they are "devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George."

"He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply," the statement reads. "It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh."

In a statement to PEOPLE, ABC Entertainment said Segal's "talent has left an indelible mark and we're grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time."

In addition to being a seasoned actor, Segal was described by his manager, Abe Hoch, as "a wonderful human."