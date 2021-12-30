"Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed," Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin said of the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones Author George R. R. Martin Has Seen Rough Cut of House of the Dragon: 'Loved It'

In a post on his website, the 73-year-old creator of the epic fantasy novels said he was "chuffed" to discover IMDb named House of the Dragon "the most anticipated new show" of 2022.

"That's a hell of a list to be at the top of, too. Amazon's new Tolkien series? Neil Gaiman's SANDMAN? Marvel shows? STAR WARS shows?" he wrote Wednesday. "Good company."

Martin said he's also "anticipating" House of the Dragon "pretty eagerly," and has already seen "a rough cut" of the premiere episode.

George R.R. Martin at Caste Ward George R. R. Martin | Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty

"Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book)," he continued. "Also … mum's the word now, don't tell anyone… I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy."

"Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job," he added of two of the show's executive producers Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. "And the cast… just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling). I think the Targaryens are in very good hands."

Concluding his post, Martin advised fans to "anticipate away" ahead of House of the Dragon's premiere. "I do not think you will be disappointed," he said.

Emma D’Arcy as "Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen" and Matt Smith as "Prince Daemon Targaryen" Credit: Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO

After Game of Thrones wrapped its eight-season run on HBO in May 2019, the network announced a straight-to-series order for House of the Dragon. The spinoff follows the Targaryen civil war, which occurred about 300 years before what took place in Game of Thrones.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Fabien Frankel and Sonoya Mizuno are in the cast.

Production on the anticipated program began in April. The first season, consisting of 10 episodes, is slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

Condal, who co-created the series alongside Martin, previously said he consulted with the Game of Thrones writer about House of the Dragon.