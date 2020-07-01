George Lopez Recounts Visit from Secret Service After Trump Joke: 'I Can't Stay Quiet'

The comedian says the Secret Service came knocking after going through his social media accounts

"Listen, I don't think anybody hasn't formed an opinion of me," the comedian tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "There's no gray area."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Still, he says when the Secret Service interpreted one of his jokes as a possible threat against the president, he was stunned.

"Something I always perceived would be humorous is now, in this climate, considered a threat," says Lopez, whose standup special We'll Do it for Half just debuted on Netflix.

For more on George Lopez, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

He says that led to a visit from the president's security team. Lopez, who is Mexican-American, is a passionate advocate for immigrant rights and has frequently posted criticisms of Trump.

"When the Secret Service came to my house, I said, 'You took it as a threat. I took it as an estimate,'" he says.

"They had everything that I ever said about him on social media," he recalls. "And I said, 'Now that you're standing in front of me, I'm going to tell you not all of it was funny.'"

A Secret Service spokeswoman declined to comment to PEOPLE, saying they never discuss their protective work for "operational security reasons," adding, "The Secret Service can say that it takes all threats against the President and or any of our protectees seriously."

RELATED VIDEO: George Lopez Says Latinx Celebs Need to Speak Up About Police Brutality — 'Silence Is Violence'

So don't expect any more estimates coming from Lopez. But, as his biting Netflix special shows, he also won't be silenced.

"I can't stay quiet," he says.