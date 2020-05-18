George Lopez Announces First Netflix Comedy Special We'll Do It for Half

A George Lopez comedy special is coming to Netflix next month.

His first special for the streaming service, titled George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half, premieres globally on June 30. The comedian announced the news on Monday.

Per a press release, the one-hour show delivers an "exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders," dissecting "cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and much more."

It was filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco last year.

The name for the special derives from a joke the 59-year-old actor and comedian made about President Donald Trump that made headlines in January. Responding to a post on Instagram about an unfounded rumor that Iran had put an $80 million bounty out on Trump following a U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Lopez wrote, "We'll do it for half."

The comment racked up thousands of likes, but some conservatives were incensed, including activist Charlie Kirk and Conservative Review editor Mark Levin.

"It's a joke," a Lopez representative told PEOPLE at the time.

Lopez has been a vocal detractor of the president, who has used violent rhetoric himself — both while in office and on the campaign trail.