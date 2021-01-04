The actor died on New Year's Day after suffering a brain aneurysm

George Gerdes, Who Appeared on Bosch , Grey's Anatomy , Seinfeld and More, Dies at 72

George Gerdes, a singer-songwriter who went on to appear on a number of TV series, has died.

The actor died on New Year's Day in a Glendale, California hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm on Dec. 31, his life partner Judy Johns told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 72.

Gerdes made appearances on countless shows throughout the past four decades, including Miami Vice (1987), L.A. Law (1992), Seinfeld (1992), The X-Files (1994), Walker, Texas Ranger (1998), 7th Heaven (1999), Alias (2004), ER (2007), Lost (2009), True Blood (2009), Criminal Minds (2011), NCIS (2015), Bosch (2017-19) and Grey's Anatomy (2020), among others.

He also appeared in the films Hidalgo (2004), Rumor Has It ... (2005) and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011).

Bosch star Titus Welliver paid tribute to his late costar in a tweet on Jan. 1. "George Gerdes has departed. An actors actor and deeply kind man. Rest easy brother, we are fewer..." he wrote alongside a photo of Gerdes, who played Ray Scales in the Amazon Prime series.

Actor Michael McKean also remembered his "dear old friend" in a social media tribute.

"My dear old friend George Gerdes passed away last night," tweeted McKean. "He was a wonderful songwriter, poet, and actor, much beloved by everyone who knew him. You would have liked him, too. RIP, GG, from the old red lobster."

Gerdes was born in Queens, New York, on Feb. 23, 1948 and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 1969, according to THR. Just a few years later, he recorded two folk/pop albums — Obituary and Son of Obituary — in 1971 and 1972 for United Artists Records.

The following decade, he appeared in Sam Shepard's off-Broadway production, Fool for Love, as well as Aaron Sorkin's Broadway play A Few Good Men.

"George was a triple threat," Terre Roche, the founding member of the vocal group The Roches who introduced Gerdes to Johns, told THR in a statement. "A great singer-songwriter and an actor as well. Not to disparage the worth of big stars, but in many ways George was too deep and profound to become a big pop sensation. Many of us New York City singer-songwriters of that era owe a great debt to George's influence."