George Clooney Revived His Late Aunt Rosemary's Music in Hulu's Catch-22

George isn’t the only Clooney featured in Hulu’s Catch-22.

In an interview with The Times, the actor, 58, revealed he used his influence to sneak three songs by his late aunt, Rosemary Clooney, into the soundtrack of the TV series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I think we should tell you that there’s, I think, three tracks in the show that are actually my Aunt Rosemary’s,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I used to drive my Aunt Rosemary when she was singing with Tony Bennett and Martha Raye and Helen O’Connell and all these people,” he continued. “So I grew up around some pretty great old classic music. So we kind of had amongst us, on the set, we were playing this kind of music all the time.”

Rosemary, a contemporary of Frank Sinatra, was a global star celebrated for her warm jazz and pop vocals. She rose to fame in the early 1950s with the song “Come On-a My House”, which was followed by other pop numbers such as “Mambo Italiano” and “Hey There.” She died in 2002 at age 74.

RELATED: George and Amal Clooney Have Dashing Date Night to Catch-22 Premiere

Catch-22, which premiered in May on Hulu, is based on the novel by Joseph Heller. In the miniseries, George stars as Lieutenant Scheisskopf. He also took on an executive producer and directorial role for two episodes.

RELATED: George Clooney Says Amal Banned Him from Motorcycles After ‘Bad Accident’ While Filming Catch-22

The series also stars Christopher Abbott, who got his start on HBO’s Girls, as the main character, John Yossarian; and Kyle Chandler from Friday Night Lights as Colonel Cathcart.

The story is told through the eyes of Yossarian — a divergence from Heller’s original novel of the same name, which famously describes events from the point of view of different characters. Yossarian is a U.S. Army bombardier stationed off the Mediterranean coast in the early ’40s.

Catch-22 is streaming on Hulu.