Georgann Johnson, Veteran TV and Broadway Star, Dies at 91

Georgann Johnson, best known for her roles on TV and Broadway, has died. She was 91.

The actress died in Los Angeles on June 4, daughter Carol Prager announced in the obituary section of the Los Angeles Times.

Johnson was born on August 15, 1926, in Decorah, Iowa, and worked as a character actress in more than 115 films and TV series including Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Too Close For Comfort and Archie Bunker’s Place.

It was in the 1953 Broadway revival of Room Service that Johnson met actor and future husband, Stanley Prager. After Prager’s death in 1972, she was married to Honorable Jack Tenner, a Superior Court Judge and civil rights activist, until his death in 2008.

Victor Thorley, Georgann Johnson and John Baragrey

Other notable roles are also 1953’s Life Sentence opposite James Dean, 1956’s Bang the Drum Slowly opposite Paul Newman and 1969’s Midnight Cowboy which won the Oscar for Best Picture

Johnson also starred in Three’s Company as John Ritter’s mother in 1983.

Then in 1970s, she found a career resurgence in soap operas with long-running roles on Another World/Somerset as Ellen Grant and As the World Turns as Jane Spencer.

Johnson is survived by her four daughters — Carol Prager, Annie Prager, Sally Seymour and Molly Boyll — and three grandchildren, Hannah Seymour, Gabriel Seymour, and Caroline Boyll.