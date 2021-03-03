The actor also starred in several commercials, appearing as both one of the Old Spice and Marlboro men

Geoffrey Scott, Soap Star Who Appeared in Dynasty and Dark Shadows, Dies at 79

Geoffrey Scott, an actor best known for his roles in Dynasty and Dark Shadows, has died.

The actor died in Broomfield, Colorado, on Feb. 23, after living with Parkinson's disease, his wife, Cheri Catherine Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. His death came one day after his 79th birthday.

Born in San Fernando Valley, California, Scott got his start as an actor when he was signed by agent Dick Clayton, who also represented stars like James Dean and Burt Reynolds. His partnership with Clayton then led to a deal with Universal, according to Variety.

The actor burst onto the scene as Sky Rumson in the ABC soap Dark Shadows in 1970. He went on to star in soaps like CBS' Where the Heart Is, ABC's General Hospital, and CBS' Guiding Light.

His most notable role came in 1982, when he joined the 1980s ABC primetime soap Dynasty as Mark Jennings, the first husband of Krystle Carrington (Linda Evans). He worked on the show for two years and appeared in 45 episodes.

Scott also appeared as a U.S. marshal in NBC's Cliffhangers: The Secret Empire, and starred alongside Jerry Reed on the 1981 CBS series Concrete Cowboys.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Image zoom Credit: American Broadcasting Companies via Getty

Scott additionally made a name for himself as a commercial actor, starring in nearly 100 different ads.

Scott appeared in the "Walk a Mile for a Camel" cigarette campaign and was also featured as one of both the Malboro and Old Spice men.

The actor additionally starred in a Maxwell House Coffee spot with Margaret Hamilton.

Scott's final role was in Ang Lee's 2003 Marvel film Hulk, playing the U.S. president.

He then retired and moved to Colorado with his family to pursue his passion for skiing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.