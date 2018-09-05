Geoffrey Owens Calls Tyler Perry's Job Offer 'Generous' After He's Forced to Quit Trader Joe's

Geoffrey Owens is feeling the love.

The former Cosby Show actor expressed his gratitude for the amount of support he’s received after the world learned he was working at a Trader Joe’s grocery store between acting gigs.

“It’s been surreal,” he said on Good Morning America. “It’s been nonstop contact and emails, phone calls, texts and interviews. It’s actually bizarre — a lot of fun though.”

Last week, the Daily Mail and Fox News published photos — snapped by a shopper — of Owens bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey.

Owens, who worked at the grocery store for 15 months, first took the job because he wanted “flexibility” in order to stay in the entertainment business; he’s since quit over all the attention.

Following the photos going viral, filmmaker Tyler Perry offered Owens, 57, a job on an OWN drama.

“#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!!” Perry tweeted.

“I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs,” he continued. “The measure of a true artist.”

Owens said he was touched by the offer.

“It’s certainly very generous of him,” said Ownes. “To even just put that out there is very encouraging.”

And while Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985-92, said he was “really devastated” at first after the photos came out, he has now seen the humor in the situation.

“I never would have imagined this in my wildest dreams,” he said. “What’s a way to get publicity? Take a job at Trader Joe’s!”