Geoffrey Owens Lands Guest Role on NCIS: New Orleans After Trader Joe's Job-Shaming

Geoffrey Owens, who was recently job-shamed online after photos surfaced of him bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, has landed yet another acting gig.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 57-year-old Cosby Show alum will appear in episode 6 of NCIS: New Orleans‘ season 5, airing sometime in late October.

He’ll play Commander Adams, an old and valued friend whom Pride (Scott Bakula) goes to for both medical and spiritual advice.

“For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence, and heart. That’s Geoffrey in a nutshell,” executive producer Christopher Silber said in a statement. “An accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company. We’re lucky to have him on the show.”

The news comes a week after Owens accepted producer/filmmaker Tyler Perry‘s offer to appear on his hit OWN drama, The Haves and the Have Nots. He was reportedly cast in a recurring, 10-episode role in the show’s sixth season, which is about to start filming in Atlanta.

Perry originally reached out to Owens via Twitter, writing: “#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

Owens — who played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992 — recently revealed to PEOPLE that the Bill Cosby scandal was just one of the factors that led him to seek work outside of his industry.

Owens had been receiving royalties from the show for years, but when Cosby, 81, was accused and later convicted of sexual assault, reruns were pulled from syndications, and the checks stopped coming.

“Yes, it impacted me financially,” he said. “At the time that the show was pulled, that did make a difference in our income. That was one of the elements that led to my getting to the place where I said to myself, ‘I have to do something,’ and I was thinking, ‘What can I do?’ and the answer ended up being Trader Joe’s, which is actually a wonderful situation for me in many ways. But I got to the point — I just had to do something to support myself and my family.”

The actor says he was beyond “hurt” and “really humiliated” by the unflattering photos of him working at the grocery store — but on the flip side, the support that flooded in was “unbelievable and overwhelming.”

“I’ve learned to never give up,” he said. “A lot of times I was on the verge of quitting the job at Trader Joe’s, but I didn’t because I couldn’t. But it was sufficiently awkward and uncomfortable to be in that kind of job [and be] recognized from time to time. I wanted to leave at times, even though I was grateful for it as work. But if I had done that, none of this would’ve happened.”

“It’s because I kind of hung in there and persevered that all of this amazing stuff has now happened,” he added. “I am someone who generally does persevere, but this confirmed to me how important it is to just hang in there. I think that’s so important for so many people in my industry. You just have to hang on!”