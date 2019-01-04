Geoffrey Owens Says He 'Admires' Brian Dunkleman After He Was Shamed for Being an Uber Driver

Geoffrey Owens , the former Cosby Show actor who was recently job-shamed when photos surfaced of him bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s, is sending some words of encouragement to Brian Dunkleman, the onetime American Idol co-host who was shamed for working as an Uber driver.

“Hey, Brian! Geoffrey Owens here — [(the guy who used to be on ‘The Cosby Show’ and recently worked at Trader Joe’s)]. To say that I can relate to your situation is an understatement,” Owens said exclusively in a statement to PEOPLE. “There’s a small amount of people who can truly understand what you’re going through, and I’m one of them! Hang in there. And don’t hide. Whatever you do, do it well and proudly. There’s a proverb that says, ‘See a man who is excellent at what he does? He will serve before kings!’ I think you’re awesome, and I admire you!”

Owens, who worked at the grocery store for 15 months, said he first took the job because he wanted “flexibility” in order to stay in the entertainment business. (He’s been acting, teaching and directing for more than 30 years.)

The actor — who was proudly wearing his Trader Joe’s name tag in the photos — said he was “really devastated” at first — until celebrities and fans alike jumped to his defense on social media.

“The initial thing was bad — the shaming,” he later told PEOPLE. “But it lasted such a short time before the flood of support, the love rolled in. I don’t even remember what it felt like that day to feel bad, but I know what it’s felt like for the last two months to be offered work, to be offered auditions, to be approached on the street and told how much my story inspires people.”

On Wednesday, TMZ reported Dunkleman’s divorce proceedings revealed he was making a living as an Uber driver. The TV personality, who is best known for co-hosting Idol alongside Ryan Seacrest during its first season in 2002, fired back on Thursday.

“I chose to stop doing standup comedy and started driving an Uber so I could be there for my son as much as he needed after our life as we knew it was destroyed. Print that,” he tweeted, referring to his contentious divorce and ongoing custody battle with his estranged wife.

“And I make over a grand on a good week motherf—ers. #HumanBarnacles,” Dunkleman added in a separate tweet.

Dunkleman is in the middle of divorcing wife Kalea Dunkleman. According to financial documents obtained by TMZ, Dunkleman disclosed his occupation as “Uber driver.”

The actor said he started the job in March 2016 and works about 45 hours a week, making about $800 a week, according to the documents.

Reps for Dunkleman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In 2016, Dunkleman made a surprise appearance during Fox’s American Idol series finale. (The series was then rebooted on ABC.)

“I definitely was hoping that they would ask,” Dunkleman told PEOPLE at the time. “I actually wrote pretty much all that is said [on camera] tonight except for the opening line, which was written by their brilliant writer. It just couldn’t have been better. I’m very glad that they asked. It’s been a very, very cathartic evening for me.”

Though he claimed he was he was never told why he wasn’t going to be asked to continue hosting, he accepted responsibility.

“I didn’t do a good enough job and I don’t think I handled myself as professionally as I needed to back then,” he said. “In retrospect, I really just didn’t have the wisdom I needed to handle what was going on. I like to say I was just young and stupid, but I really wasn’t that young. I was 30 years old.”

The next season of American Idol premieres March 3 on ABC.