Geoffrey Owens just landed his next small screen role.

After being job-shamed when photos surfaced of him bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, the 57-year-old Cosby Show alum was flooded with support from celebrities and fans alike. Most notably, producer/filmmaker Tyler Perry offered the actor a job on one of his shows — and according to TMZ, Owens has accepted the gig.

The outlet reports that Owens was cast in a recurring, 10-episode role on Perry’s hit OWN drama, The Haves and the Have Nots. The show, currently in its sixth season, shoots in Atlanta, and Owens will reportedly fly there next week to begin filming.

The news comes just days after Perry first reached out to Owens via Twitter, writing: “#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

Owens later said he was touched by the offer.

“That was kind of cool,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, that kind of sounded like he was saying, ‘Come work with me.’ I’m so, like, skeptical. Like, really? Are you actually saying come work with me? Because we’ve never worked together before. So that’s a very, very generous thing for him to say. And we’ll see what happens with that. But that’s encouraging.”

Owens — who played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992 — also opened up to PEOPLE about the influx of attention he’s received in the last week, calling the support “unbelievable and overwhelming.”

“I’ve learned to never give up,” he said. “A lot of times I was on the verge of quitting the job at Trader Joe’s, but I didn’t because I couldn’t. But it was sufficiently awkward and uncomfortable to be in that kind of job [and be] recognized from time to time. I wanted to leave at times, even though I was grateful for it as work. But if I had done that, none of this would’ve happened.”

“It’s because I kind of hung in there and persevered that all of this amazing stuff has now happened,” he added. “I am someone who generally does persevere, but this confirmed to me how important it is to just hang in there. I think that’s so important for so many people in my industry. You just have to hang on!”

And Perry’s not the only A-lister offering support to the actor: Nicki Minaj recently said she wants to donate $25,000 to Owens, calling him a “whole f—ing legend.”