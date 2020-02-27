Gentefied Writer and Trans Activist Camila María Concepción Dies at 28

Image zoom Camila María Concepción Camila María Concepción/Instagram

Camila María Concepción, a trans Latina activist who most recently worked on Gentefied, has passed away at the age of 28.

Her death was confirmed by friends and colleagues on social media following the premiere of the Netflix series, which follows three Mexican-American cousins and their struggle to chase the American dream. She died by an apparent suicide on Friday, according to Variety.

Originally from the Inland Empire area, Concepción studied English literature at Yale University before working with Transparent creator Jill Soloway under 50/50 by 2020, an initiative campaigning for gender parity in film, television and art.

A vocal advocate for trans and Latinx representation in the entertainment industry, Concepción worked on Netflix’s post-apocalyptic drama-comedy Daybreak before becoming a writer’s assistant on Gentefied. She later cowrote the ninth episode of the first season, titled “Protest Tacos.”

In an Instagram tribute shared on Sunday, Gentefied co-creater Marvin Lemus described Concepción as “the most special, raw talent” he had ever met.

“Late last night the Gentefied family learned that we lost one of the brightest souls, not only on this show, but that I’ve ever met in my life. I’ve been trying my hardest to numb the hurt by focusing on the show and all the love coming in, waiting to get a phone call to let me know this was a sick joke,” Lemus wrote.

“Camila, Im so mad at you right now,” he continued. “I’m so f— mad at you because I’m one of your million adoring fans and I was going to make it my personal mission to make sure the fucking world knew your name.”

“Mija, I hope you’re at peace now. I’ll get over my anger. I’m not ready yet. Maybe it’s just my way of holding onto just a bit of the flame that made you so incredibly bright.”

Gentefied co-creator Linda Yvette Chávez also honored Concepción on social media, writing on her Instagram on Sunday, “Camila, mi amor, I can’t seem to write these words without bursting into tears. I can’t believe I’m writing these words at all. Because you’re supposed to be here, Camila.”

“My love, you were brilliant. You were powerful,” she continued of Concepción. “You were a light. A brilliant light that struggled to shine in the midst of the darkness in this world. But I saw you, girl. I f— saw you from the moment I laid eyes on you. I knew you were f— magic and I wanted the world to devour your magnificence the way you deserved.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.