Gentefied Actress Karrie Martin Is Engaged to Her High School Sweetheart: See the Photos!

Gentefied actress Karrie Martin is engaged!

Martin said “yes” to longtime boyfriend Ryan Lachney during a surprise trip to the Grand Canyon in January, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Lachney popped the question while the two were on a road trip together to move Martin, 31, from Louisiana to Los Angeles as she prepares to promote her Netflix comedy.

To break up the trip, the couple stopped at the Grand Canyon, where Lachney got down on one knee.

“It was completely unexpected and beyond magical,” Martin tells PEOPLE. “I am truly blessed!”

“There’s a saying that goes, ‘You don’t need someone to complete you. You only need someone to accept you completely,’ ” she continues. “And that’s us. We’re perfectly imperfect and that’s my favorite part”

Lachney presented Martin with a single solitaire round diamond on a knife-edge band from James Allen.

The couple first met as children and began dating in high school. Though they broke up for some time, Martin says she always knew they’d find their way back to each other.

“Ryan and I have known each other since we were about 11 years old. We’re high school sweethearts! Upon making the decision to move to Los Angeles, our lives were on different paths and we decided to support each other’s careers as friends,” she says. “He remained my best friend in those six years apart. As of about a year and a half ago, we decided that our love was too strong and there was no one else we’d rather share every bit of happiness with. So we got back together!”

Martin and Lachney are set to tie the knot in December.

Gentefied, which follows a Mexican-American family living in a gentrifying L.A. neighborhood, is streaming now on Netflix.