Gentefied Actress Karrie Martin Is Engaged to Her High School Sweetheart: See the Photos!

Karrie Martin said "yes" to her longtime boyfriend in January

By Jodi Guglielmi and Melody Chiu
March 03, 2020 02:30 PM

Gentefied actress Karrie Martin is engaged! 

Martin said “yes” to longtime boyfriend Ryan Lachney during a surprise trip to the Grand Canyon in January, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Lachney popped the question while the two were on a road trip together to move Martin, 31, from Louisiana to Los Angeles as she prepares to promote her Netflix comedy.

To break up the trip, the couple stopped at the Grand Canyon, where Lachney got down on one knee.

“It was completely unexpected and beyond magical,” Martin tells PEOPLE. “I am truly blessed!”

Terri
Terri

“There’s a saying that goes, ‘You don’t need someone to complete you. You only need someone to accept you completely,’ ” she continues. “And that’s us. We’re perfectly imperfect and that’s my favorite part”

Terri

Lachney presented Martin with a single solitaire round diamond on a knife-edge band from James Allen.

The couple first met as children and began dating in high school. Though they broke up for some time, Martin says she always knew they’d find their way back to each other.

Terri

“Ryan and I have known each other since we were about 11 years old. We’re high school sweethearts! Upon making the decision to move to Los Angeles, our lives were on different paths and we decided to support each other’s careers as friends,” she says. “He remained my best friend in those six years apart. As of about a year and a half ago, we decided that our love was too strong and there was no one else we’d rather share every bit of happiness with. So we got back together!”

Martin and Lachney are set to tie the knot in December.

Gentefied, which follows a Mexican-American family living in a gentrifying L.A. neighborhood, is streaming now on Netflix.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.