Genevieve Padalecki Opens Up About Playing Real-Life Husband Jared's On-Screen Wife in Walker

Genevieve Padalecki is opening up about playing the on-screen wife of her real-life husband, Jared Padalecki, in the upcoming CW television series, Walker.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, the 40-year-old actress spoke candidly about portraying Emily Walker — the title character's dead wife — in the new series, which is a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. On the show, Jared, 38, stars as Cordell Walker, a role which was played by Chuck Norris on the original '90s series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Detailing that she was aware of what would become of her character when she first joined the project, Genevieve told the outlet that it didn't mean it made it any easier for the couple to act out the emotional plotline.

"So when I first signed onto it, there was only the pilot that had been developed and the character, she had gone through a couple of different revisions and such to get where she is now," Genevieve told The Wrap. "But there was definitely that like, 'Where is this going to go? And how is it going to play out?' [feeling]. And the current cut that it is now, it kind of came about fairly recently as well, to give it a little bit more of a weighted-ness to it. To see her suffering in that way and to see that image of her lying on the ground and kind of barely breathing with blood on her. That was definitely a later call."

"And it's gut-wrenching too, because on one hand, I want her to come back. Like, I want to continue working with [Jared] and I also don't want to envision myself in this capacity. This is awful!" the actress continued. "So yeah, it's definitely, like, you know, churned up different emotions for us, for sure, that we've sort of … like not want to talk about and that sort of thing. And there's definitely a gravity to it. But at the same time, there is also a lot of play with it too and sort of letting go of the gravity and have fun creating it as well. I think there's probably both sides to it. It just depends on the day, I guess."

Image zoom Credit: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

Genevieve and Jared, who have been married since 2010, share three children together: sons Thomas, 8, and Austin, 7, and daughter Odette, 3.

The pair originally met on the set of Jared's popular television series, Supernatural, which Genevieve previously appeared on opposite her husband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a 2019 statement about Walker's reboot, Jared's character is described as "a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state's most elite unit," per Entertainment Weekly.

"Our broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case – only to discover that there's even more work to be done at home," the statement continued. "In a nod to the original series, Walker and his new partner — one of the only women in Texas Rangers' history — are the modern-day heroes our world needs, following their own moral code to fight for what's right, regardless of the rules."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Supernatural' Stars Sum up 11 Seasons in 30 Seconds

Later in her chat with The Wrap, Genevieve also detailed what she enjoys most about playing Emily, who she detailed will be seen in multiple flashbacks throughout the season.

"Emily had a really big impact and I really think she was a lot of the glue for this family and in keeping Walker's head on straight," Genevieve told the outlet. "You'll get to see different flashbacks in which you'll see the relationship and you'll see him in a very different light with his wife where he maybe isn't what other people think. And you'll get to really see where Cordell Walker comes from and where that family dynamic comes from … You'll definitely get to see those moments throughout the season and get to see that family dynamic intact, which is really sweet and fun to play."

"I love the fact that right now I've created something from scratch and to be able to have fun with her and create a whole different relationship and marriage," she continued. "And being a mother, it's really fun."

Genevieve added: "… I think that playing Emily is certainly scary right now because we haven't aired and it's like, 'Oh God, are people going to like this?' I hope they enjoy it."