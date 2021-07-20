Genevieve Padalecki Celebrates Husband Jared Padalecki's 39th Birthday: 'You Are Pure Magic'

Genevieve Padalecki showered husband Jared Padalecki with love in honor of his 39th birthday.

The actress, 40, marked the occasion on Monday by posting two selfies of the longtime couple on Instagram. "HP you are Pure Magic," she captioned the post. "Happy Birthday @jaredpadalecki so grateful to celebrate another year with you."

"I only help create magic when YOU are the magician!!" Jared commented.

On his own Instagram account, the Supernatural alum shared his appreciation for all of the birthday messages he received. "Thanks for the birthday love, y'all!!" he captioned a photo of himself celebrating. "You make me feel like a guy who's smiling, even though an ice-cream firecracker is about to blow up in his face. (Uhhh…. Wait a second…)."

Jared Padalecki Credit: Genevieve Padalecki/Instagram

Jared and Genevieve met in 2008 after she landed a recurring role on the fourth season of Supernatural. They tied the knot in Genevieve's hometown of Sun Valley, Idaho in February 2010.

Last year, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram tributes.

"Ten years ago today, I was able to convince my best friend to marry me," Jared wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't even imagine what I must have done in a past life to deserve to be able [to] spend THIS one with this phenomenal women [sic]. I am the luckiest man alive. Love you baby. Here's to 10 THOUSAND more."

In her own post, Genevieve wrote: "10 years ago today I said 'I do.' The snow started to fall and we sealed our fate. We've grown a million different ways and back over the last 10 years but we've always grown together. I'm so lucky it's you. I'd do it all over again. Here's to 100 more."

The two share daughter sons Thomas Colton, 9, and Austin Shepherd, 7, as well as daughter Odette Elliott, 4.

Since Supernatural ended in November, the actor has been embracing his "homebody" nature, he told PEOPLE earlier this year.