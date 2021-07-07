Nathanya Alexander opens up to PEOPLE about playing Arianna on HBO Max's Generation and meeting Timothée Chalamet in high school: "All the girls would fan-girl over him"

Nathanya Alexander is taking a trip down memory lane.

The Brooklyn-born actress, 23, stars on HBO Max's teen dramedy Generation (stylized Genera+ion) as Arianna, an outspoken high schooler navigating identity and sexuality with her peers in their conservative Orange County community.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the role, Alexander recalls some of her own high school memories — including the moment she met classmate Timothée Chalamet at their alma mater, the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City.

At the time, Alexander was a freshman and Chalamet, now 25, was a senior. "I had worked behind the stage at this talent show that they would put on every year at my high school, LaGuardia," Alexander says. "And I remember hearing about Timothée everywhere. All the girls would fan-girl over him. I was like, 'Who is this guy? Who is Timothée?'"

"And then one day, I was working behind-the-scenes, behind the stage. I was in sound, I was mic-ing up the talent and someone said, 'Hey, can you mic up Timothée?' And I finally met him to mic him for a second. He was really, really sweet," she continues of the Call Me By Your Name actor.

After graduating from LaGuardia, Alexander's first major role was in Ocean's 8, in which she was cast as a teenage hacker named Veronica. On set, she had the pleasure of working with Rihanna, who played her older sister.

"It was a magical experience," she says before recounting an acting exercise that had her crying in front of the nine-time Grammy Award winner.

"We did a few acting exercises together, Rihanna and I, which connected us, connected our characters," says Alexander. "We were doing one exercise where we had to look in each other's eyes ... and talk to each other as sisters. And it got really deep, and I started tearing up, and Rihanna was just like, 'Wait, is this girl crying?' That was pretty cool, just to have acting exercises with Rihanna ... it was just a dream to be on set with all of those powerhouses."

Nathanya Alexander, Genera+ion Credit: Warrick Page/HBO

Now playing fiercely loyal teenager Arianna in Genera+ion — the daughter of an interracial gay couple who has served up some quick-witted (and sometimes homophobic) one-liners — Alexander admits that in high school, she wasn't the confident teen she portrays onscreen.

"One day, I snuck out the house, and I never did it again, because my mom caught me," she says of the craziest thing she did as a teenager. "Nothing compared to what Naomi, Delilah and Arianna get into on Genera+ion, nothing compared to that ... I think her high school experience is definitely different."

Rihanna and Nathanya Alexander are seen on January 24, 2017 in New York City Credit: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Since relocating to Los Angeles and filming season 1 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexander has developed a close bond with her costars. "We hang out all the time. Even now that we wrapped the show, we still keep in contact, and we hang out," she shares.

"I think we've experienced shooting during a pandemic, which brought us closer and all the intimate scenes that we had definitely made us like, a little family," Alexander continues. "We really love each other and we created a strong bond working on Genera+ion. So we're basically like family now."