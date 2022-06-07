General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison, 27, Found Dead

Harrison Wagner's body was discovered in a parking lot Monday, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner

Harrison Wagner, the son of soap stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, has died. He was 27 years old.

According to a report obtained by PEOPLE from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, Harrison was found in a parking lot on Monday in Los Angeles.

His autopsy is still pending and no cause or manner of death has been released.

A representative for Jack did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A representative for Kristina could not be reached.

Jack and Kristina tied the knot in 1993 and split in 2006, and have remained friendly throughout the years. Jack went on to star in Melrose Place, The Bold and the Beautiful and When Calls the Heart.

In addition to Harrison, the former couple also shares 31-year-old son Peter. Jack also has a daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship.

General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Dead at 27

Shortly before Harrison's last Instagram post on May 22, in which he captioned a selfie, "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts," mom Kristina wrote about spending time with her sons on the family's ranch for the last time before they moved out.

"A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years. The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it," she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Harrison, and Peter.

