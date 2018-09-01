General Hospital Star Susan Brown Dead at 86: 'She Was So Very Special,' Says Costar

Susan Brown, the actress known for her role as Dr. Gail Baldwin on General Hospital, died on Friday at the age of 86.

“It’s a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown (“Gail Baldwin”) passed away today,” General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted. “My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman.”

Brown joined the long-running ABC soap opera in 1977, and earned a daytime Emmy nomination for the role two years later. She recurred off and on on the series through 1985, and made guest appearances on the show as recently as 2004. She was also reprised the role a handful of times on the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, which ran from 1997 through 2000.

Susan Brown and Jon Lindstrom Cathy Blaivas /ABC/Getty Images

Kin Shriner, who played Dr. Baldwin’s step-son Scotty, mourned the loss on Twitter. “Sad to say one of my best friends and costars Susan Brown passed away today,” he wrote. “R.I.P. Susan I will miss all our laughs”

“She was so very special, on set and in friendship,” added General Hospital alum Jackie Zeman, offering Shriner her condolences. “I remember all the good times we shared on our lunch breaks and at at her amazing dinner parties at her beautiful home. RIP Susan + God Bless.”

In addition to her work on General Hospital and Port Charles, Brown also had credits on As the World Turns and Santa Barbara.

She guested on Murder, She Wrote, Beverly Hills, 90210, Barney Miller, and Frasier as well.

Brown’s first role was in 1956’s The Edge of the Night.