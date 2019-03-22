General Hospital Star Matt Cohen Exits the Long-Running Soap Opera

Goodbye, doctor!

General Hospital star Matt Cohen is leaving the long-running soap opera after three years on the show. His final episode aired on Friday.

In an interview with TV Insider, Cohen, 36, explained his decision, saying that he had “great fun” playing Dr. Griffin Munro.

“I did three years at the show. It was a great time and I had great fun playing the character, but I’m a guy who gets uncomfortable when he gets comfortable,” the actor said. “I need to give Griffin a little rest right now.”

However, Cohen left the door open for his character to eventually return. “We’re leaving it very open-ended,” he teased.

Matt Cohen on General Hospital

“There is no greater compliment to be paid to an actor than to have the possibility of a return,” he added to TV Insider. “The fact that Frank [Valentini, the executive producer] and everybody over there at the network would even consider allowing that is a great thing.”

Cohen has previously been seen in the television shows Supernatural and How to Get Away with Murder. He became well-known on the series South of Nowhere, which he starred on from 2005-2008.

Matt Cohen Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The actor already has big plans for his post-General Hospital life: he just directed a short film, Mama Bear, which stars his wife Mandy Musgrave. Cohen told TV Insider that he hopes to sell Mama Bear and eventually direct it as a feature-length film, and that he’s currently looking at “a couple of directing projects.”

General Hospital is the longest running American soap opera currently in production, according to its network, ABC. The show, which has won a record 13 Outstanding Daytime Drama Emmy awards, celebrated its 55th anniversary in April 2018 after premiering in 1963.