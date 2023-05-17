'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Charged with DUI After Freeway Car Crash

General Hospital's Haley Pullos has been charged with a DUI after allegedly being involved in a wrong-way crash on the freeway.

The 24-year-old actress was driving on the freeway in Pasadena, California, on April 29 when the incident occurred, according to a California Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE.

She was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and for driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury, according to the outlet

Representatives for Pullos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the report, Pullos was also allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident before the freeway crash.

When the CHP arrived at the scene of the highway collision, Pullos was unable to get out of her car and the Pasadena Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to "extract" her. The other driver was hospitalized with major injuries.

Photos of the April 29 crash were shared on the PFD's official Facebook page alongside a statement confirming that both drivers had been transported to Huntington Hospital.

"Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning," the statement read. "Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision. Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles."

The statement added, "Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones etc."

Haley Pullos. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Last week, Pullos — who has played Molly Lansing-Davis in the soap since 2009 — told Soap Opera Digest that she was taking a break from the show to recover from a car accident.

She said in a statement, "Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!"