'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Charged with DUI After Freeway Car Crash

The 24-year-old actress said last week that she was taking time away from the soap opera to recover from an "automobile accident"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 03:10 PM
Haley Pullos
Haley Pullos. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

General Hospital's Haley Pullos has been charged with a DUI after allegedly being involved in a wrong-way crash on the freeway.

The 24-year-old actress was driving on the freeway in Pasadena, California, on April 29 when the incident occurred, according to a California Highway Patrol report obtained by PEOPLE.

She was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and for driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury, according to the outlet

Representatives for Pullos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the report, Pullos was also allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident before the freeway crash.

When the CHP arrived at the scene of the highway collision, Pullos was unable to get out of her car and the Pasadena Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to "extract" her. The other driver was hospitalized with major injuries.

Photos of the April 29 crash were shared on the PFD's official Facebook page alongside a statement confirming that both drivers had been transported to Huntington Hospital.

"Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning," the statement read. "Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision. Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles."

The statement added, "Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones etc."

Haley Pullos
Haley Pullos. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Pullos — who has played Molly Lansing-Davis in the soap since 2009 — told Soap Opera Digest that she was taking a break from the show to recover from a car accident.

She said in a statement, "Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!"

Related Articles
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash on Calif. Freeway: 'It's Heart-Wrenching'
1 dead in Woodland wreck after teen steals family SUV, collides with 2 vehicles. https://www.kcra.com/article/woodland-crash-dead-vehicle-fire/43546111#. Credit KCRA
1 Dead, Others Injured After a Car Crash Involving a 13-Year-Old in a Stolen Vehicle: Police
car crashes into house
Driver Injured After Crashing Through Second Story of Calif. Home, Landing on Top of Carport
Tesla Driver Killed After Crashing into Firetruck in Calif.
Driver Killed, Passenger Critically Injured After Tesla Crashes into Firetruck on Calif. Highway
Girl, 5, Going to Birthday Party Is Shot Dead on Calif. Highway When Driver Allegedly Fires into Vehicle Eliyanah Crisostomo
Girl, 5, Going to Birthday Party Is Shot Dead on Calif. Highway When She's Hit by Bullet from Other Vehicle
Gideon Mbatha Mutuka, 43, and Ruth Mulisa Wambusa, 38
Calif. Parents of 3 Killed in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash on the Way Home from Birthday Celebration
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Neighbor of Calif. Family Driven Off Cliff by Father Says, 'We Don't Know What Goes on Behind Closed Doors'
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=572592898230103&set=pcb.572595421563184 Western Taney County Fire Protection District
2 Hospitalized After Crashing the Famed Car from 'Dukes of Hazzard'
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Doctor Charged with Attempted Murder After Driving Tesla Off Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Calif. Doctor Accused of Driving Tesla Off Cliff with Wife and Children Inside Pleads Not Guilty
1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says
1-Month-Old Girl Dies After Rollover Car Crash in California, 2 Others Injured
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404c) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The vehicle fell about 250 feet (76.20 meters) from the highway, the fire official said. Motorists were told to expect delays as rescuers worked. Helicopters were expected to transport four people to hospitals California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Driver of Tesla That Went 250 Feet Over Calif. Cliff Arrested for Attempted Murder and Child Abuse
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Drivers Who Witnessed Doctor's Tesla Plunge Off California Cliff Said They Didn't See Brake Lights
Alleged DUI Driver Crashes Into Church Van, Leaves 3 Dead Including 10-Year-Old Girl Coming From Bible Study
Calif. Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing into Church Van, Killing 3 Coming from Bible Study
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Wife Whose Husband Drove Tesla Off Cliff Told Paramedics, 'He Intentionally Tried to Kill Us'