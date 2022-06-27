Jack and Kristina Wagner's GH Costars Are Supporting Them 'with Open Arms' After Son Harrison's Death

Following the untimely death of their son Harrison, Jack and Kristina Wagner have been able to rely on their General Hospital family.

While attending Friday's 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, the GH cast opened up to about how they've been there for the one-time costars and former couple amid this tough period in their lives. (Jack, 62, and Kristina, 59, were previously married from 1993–2006 and also share 31-year-old son Peter.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She is remarkably strong and she's an exemplary mother," Nancy Lee Grahn, who has been in contact with Kristina, told Entertainment Tonight. "It was a very challenging to have a son that has an addiction. That is a disease."

"They both handle it every well, but Kristina I admire her very much and she's doing really well, under the circumstances," Grahn continued. "Very strong."

Kelly Monaco empathized with the Wagners, sharing that she was able to count on the General Hospital crew for support after she went through her own loss year.

"I had a similar experience in November with my best friend, and the GH cast was amazing," said the actress. "It's a family, and the same grace has been extended to Kristina and Jack. I have chills talking about it."

Added Monaco, "My heart goes out to them because I know exactly what they're feeling. It's tragic. And I hope more people are aware of the epidemic that's going — that's been going on — for decades."

GENERAL HOSPITAL - The Nurse's Ball begins airing the week of April 1, 2013 on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "General Hospital." The Emmy-winning daytime drama "General Hospital" airs Monday-Friday (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. GH13 (Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Pictured, back row: Bergen Williams, Sean Kanan, Kelly Sullivan, Carolyn Hennesy, Lisa LoCicero, Sean Blackmore, Derk Cheetwood; third row: Drew Cheetwood, Tyler Christopher, Rebecca Herbst, Bradford Anderson, Kelly Monaco, Brandon Barash, Kirsten Storms, John J. York, Kristina Wagner, Jack Wagner, Sonya Eddy; second row: Lynn Herring, Jacklyn Zeman, Ian Buchanan, Kimberly McCullough, Finola Hughes, Leslie Charleson, Jane Elliot, Anthony Geary, Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Jason Thompson, Nancy Lee Grahn; front row: Marc Anthony Samuel, Teresa Castillo, Emily Wilson, Chad Duell, Haley Pullos, Tequan Richmond, Jimmy Deshler Credit: Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Laura Wright said Kristina hasn't returned to work just yet — but the cast "will be there with open arms" when she does. Additionally, Cynthia Watros pointed out that "there's no way to lessen the pain but just be there when they need us."

Jack and Kristina's son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot on June 6. He was 27.

Two days later, a spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner's Office said they were still investigating the details of Harrison's death.

"Cause of death is deferred," the spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies."

"Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination," the statement concludes.

General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Dead at 27 primary: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5jrgr0JZVf Credit: jack wagner/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jack and Kristina have since created The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in honor of their late son.

"He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," a statement on the scholarship's website read. "We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."