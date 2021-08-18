General Hospital Airs Tribute to Jay Pickett Nearly 3 Weeks After Actor's Sudden Death

Jay Pickett died on July 30 at age 60 while working on his upcoming movie Treasure Valley

General Hospital is remembering Jay Pickett, who died on July 30 at age 60.

The late actor was honored with a silent tribute at the end of Tuesday's episode of the ABC soap opera, which showed a photo of him alongside the words, "In Loving Memory of Jay Pickett," according to Deadline.

A rep for General Hospital did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Pickett had appeared on General Hospital as Det. David Harper from 2006-2008.

The on-air tribute comes nearly three weeks after Pickett died while working on his upcoming movie Treasure Valley.

"Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene," director and producer Travis Mills announced in a post shared to the film's official Facebook on Aug. 1.

Jay Pickett Jay Pickett | Credit: Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack," he wrote at the time. "Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy."

"He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was," Mills added. "He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent."

Actor Jim Heffel shared in a separate post that Pickett "died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho."

"Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens," wrote Heffel. "The way of a true cowboy."

In addition to General Hospital, Pickett had roles on soap opera hits such as Days of Our Lives and Port Charles. His other television credits included Mr. Belvedere, Matlock, Dragnet, Dexter, The Mentalist and NCIS: Los Angeles.