'General Hospital' Actress Jacklyn Zeman Dead at Age 70

Jacklyn Zeman, best known for her role as Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, has died. She was 70.

Frank Valentini, the soap opera's executive producer, announced her death on Twitter on Wednesday night.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," Valentini said. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH," he added.

Zeman first joined the cast of General Hospital in 1977 and went on to appear in 880 episodes, according to IMDb. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy four times for her role in the soap opera and once for playing Sofia Madison in The Bay.

Steven Simione/Getty

In a statement posted to Twitter, General Hospital said Zeman has been a member of their family for more than 45 years.

"She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit," the soap opera's Twitter account said. "We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends and loved ones."

Zeman was also honored by those who worked with her.

Rick Springfield, who made his showbiz debut playing Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital, told PEOPLE he is "incredibly stunned and broken-hearted to hear of Jackie's passing," adding that he is grateful for Zeman, who he credits with launching his career.

"Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone," Springfield, 73, said. "She was the one (along with Gloria Monty) who helped launch my 80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake and God bless her if Jackie didn't say me. Love to your spirit as it ascends sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten."