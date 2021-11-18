General Hospital Actor Bergen Williams Dead at 62 After Suffering from Rare Wilson's Disease

On Tuesday, Williams' sister shared the news on Twitter that the actress died on July 20, 2021

Bergen Williams, best known for her role as Big Alice on General Hospital, has died. She was 62.

On Tuesday, Williams' sister shared the news on Twitter that the actress died on July 20, 2021. She "succumbed to the ravages of Wilson's Disease surrounded by loving family," the statement read.

Wilson's disease is a rare, inherited disorder which causes copper to accumulate in a person's liver, brain and other vital organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

After revealing the news of Williams' death, her sister began to share tributes to the actress online. Retweeting a scene from General Hospital, she wrote: "Bergen LOVED her fans and #GH. The response and outpouring of love from fans to her passing has been very heartwarming and would have made her so happy."

Williams landed her role as the live-in housekeeper of the Quartermaine family and occasional professional wrestler Big Alice Gunderson on General Hospital in 2002. She

Her character was not only a beloved pseudo-member Quartermaine's but also led another life as a pro wrestler called The Dominator.

Williams appeared on General Hospital for the final time in 2014.

Prior to her role on the daytime soap opera, Williams had smaller roles on series including NYPD Blue, 7th Heaven, Happy Endings, Scrubs, Nip/Tuck and Babylon 5.

She also appeared in several films, such as Lord of Illusions, Go for Broke, and Younger and Younger.

On Wednesday, Williams' former General Hospital co-star Kimberly McCullough paid tribute to the actress.