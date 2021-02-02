The broadcast journalist said she is "over the moon" for her daughter, who wed Virgil Miller in December

Gayle King's Daughter Is Married — and Her 'Absolutely Perfect' Wedding Was at Oprah Winfrey's House!

Gayle King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, has said "I do"!

King, 66, announced the news of her daughter's marriage to husband Virgil Miller on CBS This Morning Monday. She said she's been waiting to share the news since December, when the happy couple tied the knot.

The broadcast journalist said she is "over the moon" for her daughter, who got engaged to Miller in February 2019.

"Kirby really is so happy, and nothing beats when your children are happy," she told Oprah Magazine, where she is the editor-at large.

King said that because of restrictions in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the family wasn't sure at first how the ceremony would happen. Luckily, Kirby's godmother Oprah Winfrey opened up her Santa Barbara home for the occasion, King told the magazine.

The very small guest list included Winfrey, her partner Stedman Graham, King, and Kirby's brother Will, who officiated the nuptials. King shares both of her adult children with ex-husband William Bumpus.

"Nobody knows Kirby the way her brother does, so for him to do the ceremony felt meant to be," Gayle said. "My son, Will, says, 'We call ourselves a tripod, and that day with Virgil, we became a perfect square.'"

Photos of the ceremony were taken by photographer Joe Pugliese.

"Joe doesn't normally do weddings, but Oprah just so happened to be shooting something on her property that got canceled at the last minute, so we lucked out and had a professional photographer who followed all pandemic protocol. I'm so glad we have those memories, because the photos are stunning," King told Oprah Magazine.

Though the wedding was much different than expected, King said she was happy that Kirby and Miller could still celebrate their big day.

"It wasn't the wedding we planned, but it was absolutely perfect," she said.

King also shared the happy news of Kirby's wedding on Instagram Monday.

"FINALLY fav daughter @kirbybump gave me permission to share the news she's a married lady.. she & Virgil Miller tied the knot in super small service(6 people) @oprah house in December," King wrote in the caption, sharing photos from the wedding day.

The television personality added that the small group had such "strict covid rules" in place on the day of the ceremony that she couldn't even give her daughter a hug — which King said "was haaaaard!"